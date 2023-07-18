Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Led by Jeremy Fowler, ESPN surveyed players, coaches, scouts, and league executives to rank the best quarterbacks in the NFL. According to ESPN’s poll, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was named the NFL’s best quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes Named NFL’s Best Quarterback In ESPN Poll

The Top 10 QBs from execs, coaches and scouts went live… Mahomes received all but two first-place votes. But will Burrow close the gap eventually? Big debuts for Lawrence and Hurts. Lamar resurgence And a surprise omission. https://t.co/qK5txferkx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 17, 2023

No surprise at the top with Mahomes ranked No. 1.

The Chiefs’ quarterback is coming off a 2022 campaign where he threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes was voted MVP for the second time.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. After trailing 24-14 at the half, Mahomes led the Chiefs to 24 second-half points to beat out the Eagles for his second Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time.

Joe Burrow, Josh Allen Make Top 5

League evaluators see Josh Allen as a premier talent who, for 20 plays at a time, can be as good as Mahomes. But inconsistency and a draining 2022 campaign kept him from the top two. "I think he got worn down mentally and physically last year' https://t.co/qrQI0ykruZ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 17, 2023

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was voted the second-best quarterback in the league. Burrow has led the Bengals to the AFC Championship the past two seasons, with a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills came in at No. 3 behind Mahomes and Burrow. Allen is looking to bring the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the 1993-1994 season.

Aaron Rodgers (No. 4) of the New York Jets and Justin Herbert (No. 5) of the Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five.

View ESPN’s entire list below.

Rankings Player and Team 1 Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs 2 Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals 3 Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills 4 Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets 5 Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers 6 Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles 7 Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens 8 Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars 9 Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys 10 Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

Honorable Mention: Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns, Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings, Jared Goff – Detroit Lions, Derek Carr – New Orleans Saints, Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Received Additional Votes: Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals, Daniel Jones – New York Giants, Justin Fields – Chicago Bears

