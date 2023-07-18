News

Patrick Mahomes Named NFL’s Best Quarterback In ESPN Poll

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Led by Jeremy Fowler, ESPN surveyed players, coaches, scouts, and league executives to rank the best quarterbacks in the NFL. According to ESPN’s poll, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was named the NFL’s best quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes Named NFL’s Best Quarterback In ESPN Poll

No surprise at the top with Mahomes ranked No. 1.

The Chiefs’ quarterback is coming off a 2022 campaign where he threw for a league-leading 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns. Mahomes was voted MVP for the second time.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. After trailing 24-14 at the half, Mahomes led the Chiefs to 24 second-half points to beat out the Eagles for his second Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time.

Joe Burrow, Josh Allen Make Top 5

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals was voted the second-best quarterback in the league. Burrow has led the Bengals to the AFC Championship the past two seasons, with a Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills came in at No. 3 behind Mahomes and Burrow. Allen is looking to bring the Bills to their first Super Bowl since the 1993-1994 season.

Aaron Rodgers (No. 4) of the New York Jets and Justin Herbert (No. 5) of the Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five.

View ESPN’s entire list below.

Rankings Player and Team
1 Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs
2 Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals
3 Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills
4 Aaron Rodgers – New York Jets
5 Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers
6 Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles
7 Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens
8 Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars
9 Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys
10 Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams

Honorable Mention: Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns, Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings, Jared Goff – Detroit Lions, Derek Carr – New Orleans Saints, Tua Tagovailoa – Miami Dolphins

Received Additional Votes: Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals, Daniel Jones – New York Giants, Justin Fields – Chicago Bears

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To News

News
Shawn Johnson Nastia Liukin

ESPN’s Mina Kimes And Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast Shawn Johnson Debut Baby Bumps At ESPY Awards

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 13 2023
News
usatsi_13734140
College Football: Big Ten West Preview, Predictions
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 13 2023
News
NBA: Finals-Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Shares True Feelings on Trade From the Lakers
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jul 12 2023
News
justintucker
Most Accurate NFL Kickers Ever: Justin Tucker Leads List At 90.5%
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jul 13 2023
News
Tim Cook Apple CEO
Top-10 Highest-Paid CEOs: Apple’s Tim Cook Lands 10th On List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 11 2023
News
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (left) and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
Top-5 Highest-Earning U.S. Sports Leagues in Sponsorship Revenue
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 10 2023
News
Hunter Biden speaks to viewers
White House Cocaine Scandal Odds: Did It Belong To Hunter Biden?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top