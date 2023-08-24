Chris Jones Prepared to Hold Out for Weeks

When asked how long he would hold out after posting on social media, Chris Jones simply replied “week 8.” When another reply was posted talking about him forfeiting more than $7.5 million, Jones also said “I can afford it.” Clearly, the Chiefs and Jones are still not seeing eye to eye on a new deal. Without the star defensive lineman, the Chiefs’ already subpar defense could be in for a world of trouble.

Chris Jones Prepared to Hold Out Until Week Eight

Chris Jones’ Impact Last Season

One can see why Chris Jones is wanting a new deal after the terrific year he had last season which helped Kansas City win their third Super Bowl in franchise history. Last season alone, the star defensive tackle recorded 17 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

This campaign earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. When you consider the Kansas City Chiefs had a defense that ranked below the top-15 last season, it is easy to see why Chris Jones knows his importance to this relatively shaky defensive unit. What if the team does not reach a deal with him though? That is a question the team must ask about the defensive side, even if they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

Can Kansas City’s Defense Survive Without Him?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be fine on the offensive side. That is without question as long as Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Can the offense overcome a sub-par defense without Chris Jones though? Remember, the team did lose Frank Clark this offseason who was also a key player of their defensive line. He signed with the division rival, Denver Broncos. Kansas City does have some young pieces they can build around. Players such as Dru Tranquill and L’Jarius Sneed have solid potential.

However, one can argue that Chris Jones is the heart and soul of this defense and without him, the team will falter a bit. That is not to say they will no longer be contenders. The offense is too potent. However, Kansas City may not have such an easy time defending their title this coming year than many originally thought. Until an agreement is reached with Chris Jones, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense is going to remain a question mark.

