Brett Maher is currently the only kicker on the Denver Broncos roster.

The Broncos waived Elliott Fry leaving Maher as the last man kicking.

Maher was with the Dallas Cowboys last season and though his regular season statistics were relatively good, he missed five extra points in the playoffs for the Cowboys.

Broncos HC Sean Payton worked as an NFL analyst for FOX last season so he is fully aware of how Maher performed at the end of last season.

He has been noncommittal about what happens next with the Broncos kicking game.

Payton said that Maher is “competing against himself” and that the kicking situation is subject to change calling it a “day-to-day” situation.

Sean Payton said Brett Maher is competing against himself. Added there are about seven other teams that could be interested in a kicker. And the Broncos are going day by day with their kicker situation. Payton added Maher had a good day. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 15, 2023



His first preseason game kick could not have helped anyone in Denver feel confident.

Brett Maher had a disastrous postseason for the Cowboys last year. His first FG attempt for the Denver Broncos doesn’t go much better. pic.twitter.com/zUCdXyBHaj — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 12, 2023

Tuesday was a good day for Maher who nailed a 59-yarder at the end of practice with room to spare.

Brett Maher just drilled a 59-yard FG at the end of a 2-minute drill and it probably would have been good from 65. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) August 15, 2023

The Broncos cannot know which Brett Maher they will have for the 2023 season.

Will it be regular season Maher who missed 3 extra points and 3 field goals in 17 games in 2022 or postseason Maher who missed 5 extra points and 1 field goal in 2 games?

