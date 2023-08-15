NFL News and Rumors

Kicker Brett Maher Is “Competing Against Himself” For Denver Broncos Starting Spot

Wendi Oliveros
Brett Maher

Brett Maher is currently the only kicker on the Denver Broncos roster.

The Broncos waived Elliott Fry leaving Maher as the last man kicking.

Maher was with the Dallas Cowboys last season and though his regular season statistics were relatively good, he missed five extra points in the playoffs for the Cowboys.

Broncos HC Sean Payton worked as an NFL analyst for FOX last season so he is fully aware of how Maher performed at the end of last season.

He has been noncommittal about what happens next with the Broncos kicking game.

Payton said that Maher is “competing against himself” and that the kicking situation is subject to change calling it a “day-to-day” situation.


His first preseason game kick could not have helped anyone in Denver feel confident.

Tuesday was a good day for Maher who nailed a 59-yarder at the end of practice with room to spare.

The Broncos cannot know which Brett Maher they will have for the 2023 season.

Will it be regular season Maher who missed 3 extra points and 3 field goals in 17 games in 2022 or postseason Maher who missed 5 extra points and 1 field goal in 2 games?

Broncos
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
