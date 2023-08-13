Skyy Moore to Receive More Opportunities This Coming Season

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their third Super Bowl win in franchise history. Many questioned their receiving core last season after Tyreek Hill was traded. However, Patrick Mahomes and company proved them wrong, and the team still went all the way to the big game. While there may not have been a ton of star-power at the wideout position, they still had plenty of young and promising talent that shined. One of those players was Skyy Moore who is poised to have a terrific season.

Kansas City Chiefs Plan to Utilize Skyy Moore More This Season

Skyy Moore’s Potential

While Moore did not play much as a rookie, his production should sky-rocket this season.

“I think growth within the system of being able to play fast because he [Moore] knows where to go,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said. “He’s had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he’ll get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well.”

Even last year, many could see the potential Moore possessed. He also made one of the most crucial plays of the Super Bowl catching a touchdown in the fourth quarter in their 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his only catch of the game, but an important one to say the least. With the injury to Kadarius Toney, Moore should have plenty of opportunities at the start of the regular season.

Can He Work His Way Up the Depth Chart?

Last year, Moore only logged 22 catches for 250 yards. However, he has been working with the first team receivers in training camp showing the team has a lot of faith in the second-year wideout. Anyone who plays with Patrick Mahomes will get plenty of opportunities. As alluded to already, Kadarius Toney, another young up and coming wide receiver suffered an injury earlier this offseason. As a result, this could open up an opportunity for Skyy Moore to work his way up the depth chart and become one of Mahomes’ favorite targets. Not to mention, the team lost Ju Ju Smith-Schuster this free agency. With all of this in mind, Skyy Moore has the opportunity of a lifetime to solidify himself as a legitimate starting receiver in the NFL.

