Chiefs Sign Kareem Hunt to Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to their roster. The team is signing running back, Kareem Hunt, to their practice squad. This comes after their starting running back, Isaiah Pacheco, suffered a significant fibula injury that will sideline him for about two months. Hunt was brought back by the Cleveland Browns last season after the gruesome injury to star running back, Nick Chubb. In that time, Hunt logged 135 carries for 411 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games played. Given Hunt’s familiarity with the organization and the Chiefs needing depth at running back, bringing the veteran in was a no-brainer.

Kansas City Chiefs Sign Running Back, Kareem Hunt, to Practice Squad

A Familiar Face Back in Kansas City

Kareem Hunt started his career in Kansas City and even made the Pro Bowl during his rookie season. He looked to be one of the next best running backs for the organization until he ran into legal trouble. After that, the team cut ties with the former Toledo product. During Hunt’s two-year stint with Kansas City, he recorded 2,151 rushing yards including a league-best 1,327 yards during his rookie campaign, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 79.7 rushing yards per game. On top of that, he also logged a rushing success rate of 47.0 percent, 4.7 rushing yards per attempt, and 2.9 receptions per game during that time. Given the success Hunt had during his short time with the Chiefs, it makes sense why they brought him back to help shore out a relatively thin backfield.

Kareem Hunt’s Underrated Tenure With the Cleveland Browns

Hunt was able to secure a second chance with the Cleveland Browns after his legal troubles. In five years with the Browns, he became a key a staple of their offense. During much of that time, the five-foot-11 half back formed a dynamic duo with Nick Chubb. In five seasons with Cleveland, Kareem Hunt tallied numbers of 2,285 rushing yards, 25 rushing touchdowns, 4.0 rushing yards per attempt, and 35.7 rushing yards per game.

Bear in mind that he was the secondary running back for a majority of his Cleveland tenure. On top of this, Hunt also logged seven receiving touchdowns in his five years with the Browns. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back the veteran running back. Even if the long-time veteran sees limited playing time, he will at least provide another veteran voice in the Chiefs’ locker room.