Courtland Sutton Not Ruling Out Holding Out of Training Camp

Denver Broncos wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, is still lobbying for a new deal. The Denver Broncos seem to be reluctant to grant him a new contract and it could cost them if they are not careful. The former Pro-Bowl wide receiver is not ruling out holding out of training camp if the situation comes down to it.

“We’ll see,” Sutton said when asked if he’d skip camp amid an apparent stalemate in the negotiations.

“I’m hoping that we’re able to find a solution because this is where I want to be and I’m just hoping that it’s mutual,” Sutton said. “This is home. This is where I want to go hoist the Lombardi Trophy. This is the place where I want to be able to retire. This is the place where I want to hopefully be able to have a bid at the Broncos Ring of [Fame]. Those are all things that have to be earned, and hopefully I’m able to have the time to showcase that I’m capable of being in that caliber of [players].”

Sutton is coming off a bounce back year where he solidified himself as the team’s best receiver.

Courtland Sutton’s Impact

One could argue that Sutton is one of the more underrated receivers in the current NFL. Last season, he recorded a total of 59 receptions for 772 yards, 13.1 yards per reception, and 10 touchdowns. On top of that, he also logged 48.3 receiving yards per game and a career-best catch percentage of 65.6 percent. Bear in mind, the Broncos had a very inconsistent offense with Russell Wilson last season. As a result, Sutton was limited in the offensive scheme at times.

For his career, he has recorded 24 receiving touchdowns, 52.6 receiving yards per game, and a career catch percentage of 58.3 percent. He has yet to ever play with a consistent quarterback. It is not far-fetched to say his status as an NFL receiver would be elevated if he had played with a better quarterback throughout the majority of his career. Considering all of this, many would argue that Sutton is one of the more underappreciated wide receivers in the league.

Where He Ranks Among the Top Wide Receivers in the NFL

Most NFL peers would agree that Courtland Sutton is not in the top-10 wide receivers. Even the top-15 could be pushing it. However, the case for him being a top-20 receiver is a compelling one. As alluded to already, Sutton has yet to play with a consistent quarterback throughout his six-year career.

The Russell Wilson experiment was a colossal failure for Denver, but hardly Sutton’s fault. For context, Sutton’s 10 receiving touchdowns last season was tied for third-best in the NFL along with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, and Jordan Addison who all also had 10 receiving touchdowns. Considering his ceiling, it makes sense why Courtland Sutton is betting on himself and wanting a new contract. It will be interesting to see what eventually transpires in the negotiations with the wide receiver and the Denver Broncos.