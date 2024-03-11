NFL News and Rumors

Russell Wilson Contract Details: Veteran QB Signs With Steelers

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)

Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Below, we examine Wilson’s contract details with the Steelers.

Russell Wilson Contract Details With Pittsburgh Steelers

Wilson is signing a team-friendly one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum – $1.2 million. The Broncos will pay Wilson $38 million of his salary for the 2024 season.

Last week, the Broncos announced Wilson, 35, would be released at the start of the new league year. However, Denver permitted Wilson to speak with other teams since he is still under contract.

According to Schefter, Wilson met with the Steelers on Friday for over six hours. Wilson spoke with head coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The mutual interest between both sides led to a deal.

On Sunday night, Wilson tweeted a video with the caption, “Grateful.” The Steelers hype video was set to Renegade, a song famously played during Pittsburgh’s home games.

Russell Wilson Joins Pittsburgh Quarterback Room

By signing with Pittsburgh, Steelers join a quarterback room that features former 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Mason Rudolph is a free agent and will likely sign with a new team after the Wilson signing.

Is there a quarterback competition in Pittsburgh? On Monday’s Get Up, Schefter said, “I don’t think Russell Wilson goes to Pittsburgh with the idea that he’s gonna back up Kenny Pickett.”

Wilson gets a fresh start in Pittsburgh after two rough seasons in Denver. The Broncos went 11-19 in Wilson’s starts, failing to make the playoffs each season.

Wilson finished the 2023 season with 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Wilson was benched with two games remaining in the 2023 season.

