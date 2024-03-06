Broncos’ Russell Wilson Can Speak With Teams Before Release

Before free agency begins next week, the Denver Broncos have allowed Russell Wilson to speak and meet with other teams in their home cities, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Broncos’ Russell Wilson Allowed To Speak With Teams Before Release

Before free agency begins next week, the Broncos have given soon-to-be-released quarterback Russell Wilson permission to immediately begin speaking and meeting with other teams in their home cities, per sources. Wilson's free agency begins now.

On Monday, the Broncos announced that Wilson would be released at the start of the 2024 league year.

“We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton said in a statement. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

After the news of his impending release, Wilson posted a statement thanking “Broncos Country” for his two seasons in Denver.

The Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $242.6 million deal after acquiring him from the Seahawks before the 2022 season. In two seasons, Wilson went 11-19 as the starter, failing to make the playoffs in both seasons.

Wilson threw for 3,070 yards with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions this past season before being benched with two games left.

The relationship between Payton and Wilson became tumultuous as the season progressed, with the head coach publicly yelling at his quarterback numerous times on the sideline. With Wilson’s release, the Broncos will take an $85 million hit in dead money over the next two seasons, the biggest hit in NFL history.

Denver Broncos Need A New QB, And Wilson Needs A New Team

With Wilson on the way out, the Broncos need a new quarterback. Jarrett Stidham, the backup who replaced Wilson as the starter for the final two games, and Ben DiNucci are the remaining quarterbacks on the roster.

Denver owns the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which could be used on a top quarterback prospect.

Meanwhile, the Broncos owe Wilson $39 million for the 2024 NFL season, meaning teams looking to sign the veteran quarterback do not have to open the checkbook. Teams could sign Wilson to a one-year deal near the veteran’s minimum since the Broncos are footing the majority of the bill for 2024.

Potential teams interested in signing Wilson’s services include the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.