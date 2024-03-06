The Denver Broncos have officially decided about Russell Wilson. The team is set to officially release the veteran quarterback after March 13th .

“We spoke with Russell Wilson [Monday] to inform him of his release after the start of the league year [March 13, 4 p.m. ET],” coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton said in a joint statement. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career. As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have to the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency.”

The Denver Broncos will most likely draft a quarterback with the 12th overall pick. They will also eat $85 million in dead cap money, the biggest hit in NFL history.

Denver Broncos to Officially Release Quarterback, Russell Wilson

Potential Destinations for Russell Wilson

There has been plenty of speculation about where Wilson will end up next in his long NFL career. One team many have talked about getting a new signal caller is the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have mainly been linked to Justin Fields. However, if the Chicago Bears decide to retain Fields, it would not hurt the Falcons to look at a veteran quarterback like Russell Wilson. He would be an upgrade over their current crop of quarterbacks. Another team that may show interest in Wilson is the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas needs a quarterback after releasing Jimmy Garoppolo. Not to mention, it would be a great opportunity for Wilson to get back at the Broncos twice a year.

However, the culture fit could be a question. One dark-horse candidate for Russell Wilson’s services is the New England Patriots. If the Patriots do not draft a quarterback, Wilson would not be a terrible addition, especially with Bill Belichick now being out of the picture. The Patriots could serve as a fresh start for the veteran quarterback. Especially if they add some better wide receivers in the NFL Draft and free agency. All in all, the Russell Wilson and Denver Broncos marriage is officially over. The Broncos now almost have no choice but to draft a quarterback and develop them over time. Time will tell if both the Broncos and Russell Wilson bounce back sooner than later.