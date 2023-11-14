Eagles and 49ers Reportedly Tried to Trade for Patrick Surtain

Patrick Surtain of the Denver Broncos has helped the team turn it around in recent weeks. The defense looks much better than it did at the start of the season and the team is riding high after a three-game win streak. However, there were multiple players being mentioned in trade rumors around the NFL Trade Deadline with Surtain himself included. Seven teams reportedly inquired about the defensive back’s services. However, two contenders who stand out are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams who already have elite defenses. However, the Broncos held firm on their asking price for Patrick Surtain. So far, it seems as if the decision to hold on to him has paid positive dividends in recent weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers Tried to Trade for Broncos Cornerback, Patrick Surtain, Before Trade Deadline

Denver Broncos On a Three-Game Win Streak

After a rough start to the new campaign, the Broncos have somewhat turned it around. They are currently on a three-game win streak with recent wins over the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Buffalo Bills. While the 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins certainly skews the numbers a bit, the defense led by Surtain has certainly turned it around which is a major factor in the current win streak. Even in the one loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, the team only allowed 19 points to Patrick Mahomes and company.

Russell Wilson and head coach, Sean Payton, seem to have found equal ground with each other and the offense has been doing a decent job despite needing to clean up the penalties. Payton referenced last year’s Detroit Lions a few weeks ago in terms of teams who have gotten off to slow starts and finished strong. As of right now, it certainly looks like the Broncos could potentially pull off a similar feat.

Patrick Surtain Making Case for Best Cornerback in the NFL

Patrick Surtain is considered by many to be Denver’s best player. There is a reason the asking price was so high for him. It was going to take a Jalen Ramsey type of package in order for the Broncos to ship off arguably the best cornerback in the NFL. This season alone, the former Alabama product has recorded eight passes defended, an interception, and 32 combined tackles. He has had to go up against some of the league’s best wide-outs already. Some of these names include Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Tyreek Hill.

Not to mention, Surtain will most likely match up with Justin Jefferson in the next matchup if the Minnesota Vikings activate him off of injured reserve. When matched up with Diggs on Monday Night Football, Surtain only allowed one catch for 11 yards. The star Bills wide receiver was silent the whole night finishing with just three receptions for 34 yards. It makes sense why Denver was not willing to part with the star defensive back when considering these numbers. We will see how well Surtain continues to excel as the season progresses.