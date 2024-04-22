Broncos Not Interested in Trading Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver, Courtland Sutton, is in the news yet again. Just days after reports saying that he is holding out for a new deal, the team is not entertaining any trade offers for the wideout despite many teams gauging interest. Sutton has not attended Denver’s voluntary offseason program as he angles for a new contract. He currently has two years left on his current deal. Sutton was the Broncos’ most reliable receiving target last season and had a bit of a bounce-back year. With the team most likely set to draft a quarterback and usher in a new era, it makes sense why they do not want to part ways with the big-bodied, veteran receiver who would be a perfect security blanket for a rookie quarterback.

Denver Broncos Not Interested in Trading Wide Receiver, Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton’s Tenure With Denver

In Sutton’s defense, he has had to become accustomed to multiple quarterbacks throughout his six-year career. Something that is difficult for any receiver in the league to adapt to, regardless of talent. The one-time Pro-Bowler has logged 298 receptions, 4,259 receiving yards, 14.3 receiving yards per reception, 24 receiving touchdowns, and 52.6 receiving yards per game. Last season, Sutton solidified himself as Denver’s top target.

He recorded a career-best 10 touchdowns, 772 receiving yards, 13.1 yards per reception, and 48.3 receiving yards per game. Courtland Sutton has dealt with some nagging injuries the past few years, so it has taken awhile for him to regain his Pro-Bowl form. However, he flashed some of his potential last season, especially during the Broncos’ six-game win-streak. A win-streak that saw Denver defeat the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and the Buffalo Bills to name a few teams. The Denver Broncos’ future is in question though with the quarterback situation which could be a factor in Courtland Sutton holding out for a new contract.

Denver Looking for Another Quarterback of the Future Again

Most peers expect Sean Payton and company to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. Even with them trading for Zach Wilson. Some names that are being linked to the Broncos include Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Spencer Rattler, and Michael Penix. Denver has been searching for a consistent signal caller under center since Peyton Manning retired. If the team can retain Courtland Sutton, then he could become a reliable target for a young quarterback and potentially have a 1,000-yard receiving season. Many questions will be answered come April 25th during the NFL Draft.