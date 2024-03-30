NFL Free Agency: Broncos, Josh Reynolds Agree to Two-Year Deal

While the Denver Broncos have been mired in plenty of controversy this offseason, they have now added an extra weapon to their wide receiver room. The team is reportedly signing Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal worth up to $14 million. Reynolds was a solid third option for the Detroit Lions last year and formed a nice connection with quarterback, Jared Goff. Reynolds was terrific playing alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. As for the Broncos, it did not take them long to find their Jerry Jeudy replacement. Denver traded Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. Reynolds should be a solid fit playing alongside Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Marvin Mims.

Denver Broncos Agree to Two-Year Deal With Wide Receiver, Josh Reynolds

Josh Reynolds’ Impact

As alluded to already, Reynolds had a solid campaign with the Detroit Lions last season. It was arguably the best of his career. Across 13 games started, he logged 40 catches for 608 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 15.2 receiving yards per reception, 2.4 receptions per game, and 35.8 receiving yards per game. For his career, the former Los Angeles Ram has recorded 220 catches, 2,933 yards, 19 receiving touchdowns, and 27.4 receiving yards per game. While Reynolds may not exactly be a household name, he still has the potential to be a solid fit for the Denver Broncos. Last season, he really started to come into his own as a terrific auxiliary option at the wide receiver position.

Quarterback Position Still a Question for the Denver Broncos

While the Josh Reynolds signing is solid for the Broncos, there is still the question of the quarterback spot. The team cut ties with Russell Wilson this offseason. This left many to speculate that Denver will select a quarterback with the 12th overall pick in the NFL Draft. With that being said, there is a plethora of first round talent in this year’s class.

Some names that the Broncos could possibly target are Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., or Drake Maye. Considering most of the key quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Free Agency are already gone, it is a safe bet that Denver will most certainly be drafting a quarterback. As a result, Josh Reynold’s experience coupled with Courtland Sutton’s will be extremely beneficial for a young quarterback. Josh Reynolds may not be the splashiest signing for the Denver Broncos. However, the Denver Broncos certainly got a solid second or third option at the wide-out position to replace Jerry Jeudy.