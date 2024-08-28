Broncos Part Ways With Tim Patrick

The Denver Broncos have been somewhat the surprise of the preseason. Now, they are making more headlines. The team has moved on from veteran receiver and fan favorite, Tim Patrick. Other players Denver cut to shrink their roster include Michael Burton, Samaje Perine, Lil ’Jordan Humphrey, and David Sills. Patrick has missed the last two seasons due to major injuries. Still, this comes as bit of a surprise considering he did play a significant amount during the preseason. It didn’t take long for Patrick to find a home though, as it is expected for him to sign to the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Denver Broncos Cut Ties With Wide Receiver, Tim Patrick

Tim Patrick’s Potential That has Been Hampered by Injuries

Tim Patrick’s situation is sadly a classic case of “what could have been.” Last season, he suffered a torn Achilles and the season before, he suffered a torn ACL. Both major and potentially career-altering injuries, especially for a wide receiver in the NFL. Considering Denver is going with a youth movement going forward, Sean Payton and company had to make a difficult business decision. Still, the impact is there when Patrick is on the field. During his best season, the 2020 campaign, he logged 51 receptions for 742 receiving yards, 14.5 yards per reception, 3.4 receptions per game, and 49.5 receiving yards per game. While he will never be a true number one option, Tim Patrick can still be a reliable auxiliary receiver. A role he can hopefully step into with the Detroit Lions. At six-foot-four and 212 pounds, he certainly has the tools to still be an effective wideout in today’s NFL.

A Crowded Receiver Room in Denver

The Broncos offer one of the most intriguing case studies in the league when it comes to their receiver room. Of course, Courtland Sutton is the clear first option, but many expect the speedy, Marvin Mims Jr., to slide into the secondary position to replace Tim Patrick. Not to mention, the team drafted a familiar face for rookie quarterback, Bo Nix, in Troy Franklin who has sky-high potential. On top of this, former Detroit Lion, Josh Reynolds, was one of Denver’s main offseason acquisitions. Last year, he also showed he can be a reliable secondary option at times. While Nix will most likely be targeting Courtland Sutton a lot in his rookie campaign, do not sleep on the other players and the depth of Denver’s receiver position.