Bo Nix Named Broncos Starter

Head coach, Sean Payton, of the Denver Broncos, has officially made a decision at the quarterback position. The team will start rookie, Bo Nix. He will be the first rookie quarterback to start for Denver since John Elway back in 1983. Nix has impressed many pundits this preseason so far and it has paid dividends. The Broncos are currently 2-0 this preseason after impressive wins against the Indianapolis Colts and the Green Bay Packers. As a whole, the Broncos have looked better than many peers have predicted as well, though it is still preseason. Considering what Sean Payton and company have seen out of the three quarterbacks consisting of Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham, the decision to start Nix is hardly a surprise to anyone.

Bo Nix Named Denver Broncos Starting Quarterback

Bo Nix’s Preseason

While it is only preseason, Bo Nix has looked like one of the best quarterbacks of his respective draft class. In two games, he has logged numbers of 205 passing yards, a completion percentage of 76.7 percent which currently ranks second among qualified rookies, two passing touchdowns to no interceptions, and a passer rating of 116.7. He has looked calm and poised in the pocket and has done a great job of improvising when the pressure comes this preseason. So far, Bo Nix has passed the eye test and has looked like a quarterback who has been playing for years rather than a rookie.

“I think it’s a really good fit,” Nix said when asked if the Broncos offense suited his skillset, per ESPN. “Especially [Sunday], I came out here and was very comfortable with the first few plays that were called. They were kind of keeping it within my comfort level, and that’s huge, especially for someone’s who’s trying to get in there and execute. You want to run plays that you feel comfortable with, and that’s what coach Payton was calling.”

Nix has looked like a seamless fit into Sean Payton’s scheme so far this preseason. This is something one should pay attention to going forward.

Denver’s Projection

The Broncos are projected to finish last in the AFC West, but some peers are changing their minds after seeing Bo Nix play. They have a somewhat favorable schedule in the first part of the season. If everything goes right, Denver has a chance to be the surprise of this year, similar to the Houston Texans of last season. That would require some luck and everything to fall into place, but still, stranger things have happened. One thing is for certain, the Denver Broncos have not looked like the laughing stock of the league like many people predicted.