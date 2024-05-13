Sean Payton Liking What He Sees from Bo Nix

Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, is already liking what he is seeing from his rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. Payton likened Nix’s showing to watching a “good golfer.”

“Location of throws. He had two or three down-the-field throws today,” Payton said when asked to explain how Nix had a good practice. “It’s almost like watching a good golfer. Sometimes when you watch his game over two years, there’s a patience to how he plays. The ball comes out and — I don’t want to use the term boring, that’s not the right term — but pretty good decisions with each play. The efficiency with how he’s operating. All of that.”

Payton also had this to say:

“No, it’s been exactly what we saw,” he said when asked if he’s been surprised by anything with the new QB. “The only thing I can think about that was a little bit of a surprise is when we went to work him out privately and stood around him, he was bigger than I expected. But nothing in the last two days. He’s doing well.”

The Denver Broncos are hoping they have their first stable quarterback since the Peyton Manning era.

Sean Payton Already Liking What He is Seeing From Rookie Quarterback, Bo Nix

Bo Nix’s College Numbers

While Nix may be one of the older rookies, general manager, George Paton thinks this could be a positive aspect going forward. He believes this could make the rookie quarterback more “game ready,” than other quarterbacks in the draft. During Bo Nix’s collegiate career, he logged 113 passing touchdowns, 15,352 passing yards, 1,286 completions, only 26 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4 percent. During his last year at Oregon, Nix had a touchdown to interception ratio of 45 to three. He even finished third in Heisman voting this past season. Considering all of this, it makes sense why the Broncos took a chance on the six-foot-three quarterback.

The State of the Denver Broncos

Denver is amid seven-straight losing seasons. A far cry from their usual standard. The Broncos are desperately trying to regain the competitiveness they had during the days of John Elway and Peyton Manning. Ever since Manning retired, the team has gone through more than a dozen quarterbacks trying to find some semblance of success. Bo Nix certainly has a lot of pressure on him. However, if his tenure in Oregon is any indication, the Broncos’ fortunes could be turning around sooner than later.