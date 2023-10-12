Potential Landing Spots for Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has been the subject of a ton of trade speculation over the past few days. Now, it is becoming more and more likely the former Alabama product is traded before the NFL Trade Deadline. Per Matt Lombardo, there is at least one NFC team who has had “internal discussions,” about acquiring Jerry Jeudy from Denver. The Broncos are a reeling team right now and have already traded Randy Gregory. With this in mind, do not be surprised if other moves are made by the organization, with Jerry Jeudy being included.

Three Possible Landing Spots for Broncos Wide Receiver, Jerry Jeudy

Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is clearly the first option for Jared Goff and company. Not to mention, Josh Reynolds and Sam LaPorta have had nice campaigns this year. However, Jeudy could potentially thrive as a second option on a very hungry Detroit squad. The team knows this is the year to solidify themselves as a legitimate contender in the NFC and adding Jeudy would assist in that sentiment. A change of scenery for Jeudy could go a long way for his career, especially if he is traded to a team with playoff aspirations.

New York Giants

While the Giants still need to shore up their offensive line and potentially make a change at quarterback, adding a deep-ball threat like Jerry Jeudy could not hurt. For all we know, Jeudy could open up the playbook for Daniel Jones and company. The Giants are a team who cannot seem to find answers this year, but adding a promising young talent like the Denver Broncos wide-out could be a step the right direction. New York is a dark horse team to trade for Jeudy, but Denver would at least get the satisfaction of sending him to the opposite conference.

Carolina Panthers

With Bryce Young at quarterback as a rookie and being the remaining winless team in the NFL, Carolina has to be thinking of shaking things up before the deadline. Bringing is another young talent could be beneficial in the long run for both Young and the organization. Do not forgot, defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero, worked with Jerry Jeudy during his Denver tenure. Jeudy could grow and develop with Bryce Young and potentially form a dynamic duo for the future.

