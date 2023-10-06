Keeping up with veteran defensive end Randy Gregory’s comings and goings is a tough task these days.

The Denver Broncos spent most of the week dropping hints that he would be released.

The #Broncos are releasing DE Randy Gregory, who they signed to a 5-year, $70M contract last offseason, per @AdamSchefter. He played in just 10 games for Denver. pic.twitter.com/AvEUV5wdua — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2023

Before he was officially released, the San Francisco 49ers jumped into the mix and traded for Gregory, 30.

Late-round draft picks (6th and 7th round picks in 2024) will be swapped by the two teams in the transaction.

Plot twist! The #Broncos are trading veteran OLB Randy Gregory to the #49ers, per sources. Denver never formally released Gregory, who now gets a fresh start with a contender in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/cswa2oKRIM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 6, 2023

In a strange twist of fate, Gregory will suit up for the 49ers on Sunday against his other former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Update: #49ers plan to get their new DL Randy Gregory up to speed quickly, so that he can play on SNF Vs guess who? The team who drafted him – Dallas #Cowboys Gregory has already passed his physical, is in California and the trade is official. #NFL pic.twitter.com/PDbwI7jlUZ — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) October 6, 2023

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked about the decision to part ways with Gregory, who was signed as a free agent prior to the 2022 season..

He said:

“It was a number of things. He played 30 snaps last week. We just felt like these other guys were playing better. It happens in this league. We want the best players possible. There was a combination of things. Those other guys stepped up, and we felt like they’re playing better.”

With Trey Lance on the Cowboys roster and Gregory on the 49ers roster, which former player will help his new team prepare the best?

Watch the visiting Cowboys play the 49ers on NBC’s Sunday night football on October 8.

Kickoff is at 8:20 PM EDT.

