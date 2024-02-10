Broncos Being Accused by NFLPA of Mistreating Russell Wilson

Things continue to get messier for the Denver Broncos. After a disappointing and puzzling end to their regular season, they are now being accused by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) of mistreating quarterback, Russell Wilson. Wilson was benched for the final two games of the regular season when the team was still in the playoff hunt. However, many reports said that the team approached Wilson during the middle of the year to adjust an injury clause in his contract.

“We believe that [Wilson] was in the right and was being mistreated. And so, whether it’s coming from Jeffrey [Kessler, an NFLPA attorney] or other efforts that may not have been as visible, we support our player and how they should be treated, be it financially or in any other manner,” Executive Director Lloyd Howell told The Washington Post.

Russell Wilson had a bounce-back year after a less than stellar first season with the Broncos. However, many still felt that he was not playing up to the expectations that came with his deal.

Denver Broncos Being Accused of Mistreatment of Quarterback, Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s Season

Wilson had a much better second season with the Denver Broncos. He also did help Denver go on a six-game win-streak in the middle of the season. A streak that saw victories against playoff teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and the Green Bay Packers. Wilson finished the campaign with totals of 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns to eighth interceptions, a completion percentage of 66.4 percent, and a quarterback rating of 98.0. He also led four fourth quarter comebacks this year. Head coach, Sean Payton, said that Wilson’s benching toward the end of the year was primarily football-related.

Denver Continuing to Search for an Answer Post Peyton Manning

Many thought that Russell Wilson was going to be the answer at quarterback when they traded for him. However, his best days are clearly behind him. Ever since Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos have struggled to find a consistent quarterback. They have gone through 12 different quarterbacks since the year when they won Super Bowl 50. Many are wondering if the Broncos will move up in the draft to select a quarterback come April. Especially since this season’s draft class is rich in young quarterback talent. The NFL Draft will tell us a lot more about the cloudy future of the Denver Broncos organization. One thing is for certain, the team being accused by the NFLPA is the last thing they needed.