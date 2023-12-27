NFL News and Rumors

Broncos Bench Russell Wilson: Will Denver Move On From QB?

Dan Girolamo
Russell Wilson Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson are headed for a divorce. Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced Wednesday that the team is benching Wilson for the final two games of the regular season. Who will start in his place?

Broncos Bench Russell Wilson

Jarrett Stidham will start for the Broncos this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson will dress and serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback. In 2022, Stidham replaced Derek Carr in Oakland for the final two games of the season after Josh McDaniels benched the veteran QB.

The move comes days after the Broncos’ postseason chances cratered to 7% with a 26-23 loss to the New England Patriots, according to NFL.com.

Wilson’s numbers have been above average in certain categories, including top-10 in touchdown passes (26). However, Wilson has thrown for 3,070 yards with a 66.44 completion percentage, his lowest total in 12 seasons. Denver is 16th in scoring (21.8 points/game) and 20th on third down (36.7%).

Will Denver Move On From Russell Wilson?

Payton told reporters that the Broncos are “desperately trying to win” and not benching Wilson for financial reasons.

However, Wilson’s benching was financially motivated, according to Jordan Schultz. After being traded from the Seahawks, Wilson signed a Wilson signed a five-year, $242 million contract extension with the Broncos before the first game of the 2022 season.

Wilson has $39 million guaranteed for 2024. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has an additional $37 million in injury guarantees for 2025 that will become guaranteed no matter what in early March.

Schultz reported that the Broncos approached Wilson two days after their win over the Chiefs on October 29 and “threatened to bench him” if he didn’t defer his injury guarantee date. Schultz described the saga between the Broncos and Wilson as a “nasty situation.”

Benching Wilson was the first step toward a breakup, as Denver will likely have a new starting quarterback in 2024.

Designating Wilson as a post-June 1 release is one option. In that scenario, the Broncos would owe $85 million in dead money spread over two seasons, and Wilson would be obligated to $39 million in cash for 2024.

Trading Wilson before June 1 would result in $68 million in dead money for Denver unless the team trading for Wilson would pay his $22 million option bonus.

 

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

