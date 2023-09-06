Sean Payton wasted no time in changing things up once he arrived in Denver. It is being reported he had some strong words for veteran quarterback, Russell Wilson.

“Will you f—ing stop kissing all the babies?” Payton told the quarterback. “You’re not running for public office.”

Based on certain reports, Wilson acted differently from other players on the team. One report from The Athletic in February said that he brought in his own personal training staff that was not employed from the Broncos. Not to mention, he also had his own workspace separate from other players. However, it seems as if things are going to different in Denver this year.

Sean Payton Trying to Turn the Culture Around in Denver

Can Sean Payton Fix Russell Wilson?

The jury is still out on whether or not Sean Payton can quote on quote “fix,” Russell Wilson. The former Seattle Seahawk quarterback is coming off his worst year yet where he career-lows in completion percentage (60.5 percent), passing touchdowns (16), and passer rating (84.4).

However, if there is any coach who can turn this situation around, it is none other than Sean Payton. Remember, Sean Payton made the New Orleans Saints competitive almost every year he was there. Not to mention, he has a Super Bowl on his resume. Former Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Drew Brees, has also been seen at a few Broncos practices. This year is sure to be different, but it will still be no cakewalk for the Broncos.

Denver’s Tough Division

Sadly for the Denver Broncos, they are in arguably the toughest division in the league, the AFC West. A division where the defending Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs reside. Not to mention, the Los Angeles Chargers (a healthy Chargers team that is) with Justin Herbert are a dark horse team to many NFL peers.

Currently, the Denver Broncos only have +650 odds to win the division according to BetMGM. However, every season, there seems to always be a team who drastically improves. Denver could very well fit that bill this year if they buy into what Sean Payton is preaching. To say they will compete with the Kansas City Chiefs is a stretch. However, a Wild Card spot is certainly not out of the question.

