Thursday Night Football Week 1: Lions vs Chiefs Injury Report

The Detroit Lions will kick off the 2023 NFL season on the road at Arrowhead Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Jared Goff and the Lions bring plenty of hype heading into Week 1 and they might have gained a significant edge in the season opener.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce landed on the injury report on Tuesday after hurting his knee in practice. Head coach Andy Reid wasn’t ready to declare Kelce out for Thursday’s tilt. Though Kelce was listed as a limited participant, Reid revealed that he exited the session early after hyperextending his knee.

“Kelce hyperextended his knee today,” Reid explained. “They’re looking at it right now. We’ll just see how it goes.”

If Kelce can’t play, the Chiefs will be using the next man up mentality, which would thrust backups Noah Gray and Blake Bell into the lineup.

Last season, Gray caught 28 passes with a touchdown while Bell missed most of the season with a hip injury.

Check out the complete injury report for the Lions vs Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

Thursday Night Football Injury Report

The NFL season will begin on Thursday night but there are a few key names on the injury report, including Lions center Frank Ragnow, who did not practice on Tuesday.

Even though the Chiefs didn’t have any players miss practice on Tuesday, three key players: Kelce, L’Jarius Sneed, and Kadarius Toney were all limited participants.

Check out the injury report for the Lions and Chiefs below.

Lions

Both teams come into Thursday Night Football relatively healthy.

Find out which Lions players will open the regular season on the injury report.

Did Not Participate in Practice

C Frank Ragnow (toe, not injury related – resting player)

Limited Participation in Practice

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

Full Participation in Practice

DT Isaiah Buggs (illness)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

Chiefs

Kelce has inflammation in his knee according to reports by ESPN, however, the Chiefs believe that his ACL is intact. Kansas City will run tests on its tight end once again on Wednesday to determine his availability for Thursday’s contest.

Find out which Chiefs players will open the regular season on the injury report.

Limited Participation in Practice

TE Travis Kelce (knee)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (knee)

Full Participation in Practice

G Nick Allegretti (pectoral)

WR Richie James (knee)

CB Nic Jones (hand)

DE B.J. Thompson (hamstring)

DT Tershawn Wharton (knee)

