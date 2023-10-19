Sean Payton Using Last Year’s Lions as Motivation

Sean Payton has done little to turn the Denver Broncos around this season. However, he is still holding out hope that he and the organization can improve this season. Sean Payton is looking toward last season’s Detroit Lions as motivation for this year’s Denver Broncos to continue fighting for this year.

“There’s a fine line here between a groove and a rut,” Payton said. “You take a look, and I’ll give you an example — Detroit. A year ago, I watched it as a media member, covering a handful of tough losses. They were 1-6. I know [coach] Dan [Campbell] well, and you keep fighting. There’s a grit element involved. Some mental toughness that’s involved. Pretty soon, here they are at the end of the season. They were eliminated before [they played their final game], but they were in contention. Here they are now as one of those teams. We’re kind of in that position. We’re bowing up, and we have to.”

Sean Payton and company have a lot of work to do if they do want to turn this season around.

Sean Payton Looking at Last Year’s Detroit Lions to Motivate Denver Broncos

Denver’s Tumultuous Season

The Denver Broncos have simply been unable to figure it out this year. When the offense is fluid, the defense can’t seem to get stops. If the defense is doing their job, then the offense seemingly stagnates. Overall, there is no consistency with this football team. It does not help that there are several trade rumors swirling around the Broncos right now. The defense currently ranks dead last in the league and the offense currently ranks 17th in points per game. All in all, things have just not quite clicked for the Denver Broncos this season and time is quickly running out.

Can Sean Payton Turn it Around?

Sean Payton does have championship pedigree as a head coach. However, fixing the mess in Denver is proving to be tougher than expected for him. Many are now wondering if he was more of a product of Drew Brees’ success in New Orleans. Regardless, the Broncos have little to no options at this point. Stranger things have happened in the NFL as Sean Payton alluded to with last year’s Detroit Lions. However, this team is far away from even competing with the new-look Detroit Lions. Broncos country is simply fed up with losing and Sean Payton has done little to remedy it so far this year.

