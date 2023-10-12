NFL News and Rumors

Denver Broncos Mourn The Death Of Their Greatest Fan, The “Iconic Mile High Monster” Kerry Green

Wendi Oliveros
Mile High Monster

On the team’s official social media account, the Denver Broncos shared the sad news of the passing of their greatest fan whom they called the “Iconic Mile High Monster,” Kerry Green.

Kerry Green and his son Wes have been the Mile High Monsters for the past 15 years.

They have never missed a home game since putting on the pompoms.

And they went to Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco to witness Peyton Manning’s Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.

It is unknown what caused Kerry Green’s death, but we extend our sympathies to his family and the legions of Denver Broncos fans that he entertained over the years.

The Broncos are on the road in Week 6 in Thursday night football against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

They return home in Week 7 to host the Green Bay Packers; at this point, it is unclear if there is anything planned to commemorate Green’s life and Broncos fandom.

Broncos
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
