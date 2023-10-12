On the team’s official social media account, the Denver Broncos shared the sad news of the passing of their greatest fan whom they called the “Iconic Mile High Monster,” Kerry Green.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Kerry Green, a long-time season ticket member most famously known as the iconic Mile High Monster. You’ll forever be in the hearts of #BroncosCountry! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bSzhrRgti5 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 12, 2023

Kerry Green and his son Wes have been the Mile High Monsters for the past 15 years.

They have never missed a home game since putting on the pompoms.

And they went to Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco to witness Peyton Manning’s Broncos defeat the Carolina Panthers.

RIP 😥🧡💙 Met him at Super Bowl 50. Much better times. pic.twitter.com/ZSBLf4lG99 — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 9, 2023

It is unknown what caused Kerry Green’s death, but we extend our sympathies to his family and the legions of Denver Broncos fans that he entertained over the years.

The Broncos are on the road in Week 6 in Thursday night football against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

They return home in Week 7 to host the Green Bay Packers; at this point, it is unclear if there is anything planned to commemorate Green’s life and Broncos fandom.

