Jets Give QB Zach Wilson Permission To Seek Trade: Where Will He End Up?

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before the game

Zach Wilson is looking for a new team. The New York Jets have permitted Wilson to seek a trade. Where will the former No. 2 pick end up?

Jets Give QB Zach Wilson Permission To Seek Trade

While speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Wilson can speak to other teams and explore trade opportunities.

“Well, I’ve had good conversations with his agent, Brian Ayrault,” Douglas told reporters. “Where we are exactly, we’ve given them permission to talk to other teams about a trade. I’m going to circle back with Brian at some point, this week or next week, just to see how those conversations go. Other than that, there’s nothing else to report.”

Wilson entered the 2023 season as the team’s backup behind Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets’ first game, Wilson became the starter.

Wilson struggled all season, throwing for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Wilson was benched multiple times throughout the season.

It’s unclear which team would want Wilson’s services. However, a trade seems unlikely, considering teams will want to wait for the Jets to cut him. Wilson is due $5.45 million guaranteed, a steep price for a young backup who needs development.

Jets Looking For Veteran QB

With Wilson on the way out, the Jets are in the market for a backup quarterback. Because of the Wilson disaster, look for the Jets to sign a veteran quarterback to serve as Rodgers’ backup.

Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Ryan Tannehill are three backup options the Jets could sign. Douglas stressed that the backup quarterback position will be addressed.

“That’s part of the discussions that we’ve had,” Douglas said. “It’s an area that we’re going to be addressing moving forward, so again, we’re still really early in the offseason, especially when it comes to the veteran backup landscape and market. We’ve had good meetings, good evaluations of the guys that are available. I think we’re ready to take the next step and see where the market is exactly with these backup quarterbacks.”

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
