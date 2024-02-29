Zach Wilson is looking for a new team. The New York Jets have permitted Wilson to seek a trade. Where will the former No. 2 pick end up?

Jets Give QB Zach Wilson Permission To Seek Trade

Joe Douglas says the Jets have given Zach Wilson permission to request a trade pic.twitter.com/A0WPB0gOYH — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 28, 2024

While speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Wilson can speak to other teams and explore trade opportunities.

“Well, I’ve had good conversations with his agent, Brian Ayrault,” Douglas told reporters. “Where we are exactly, we’ve given them permission to talk to other teams about a trade. I’m going to circle back with Brian at some point, this week or next week, just to see how those conversations go. Other than that, there’s nothing else to report.”

Wilson entered the 2023 season as the team’s backup behind Aaron Rodgers. After Rodgers tore his Achilles in the Jets’ first game, Wilson became the starter.

Wilson struggled all season, throwing for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Wilson was benched multiple times throughout the season.

It’s unclear which team would want Wilson’s services. However, a trade seems unlikely, considering teams will want to wait for the Jets to cut him. Wilson is due $5.45 million guaranteed, a steep price for a young backup who needs development.

Jets Looking For Veteran QB

Joe Douglas on the plan to rebuild the offensive line, finding a backup QB and "ideally" retaining Bryce Huff #Jets pic.twitter.com/fOBXiYKmx4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 29, 2024

With Wilson on the way out, the Jets are in the market for a backup quarterback. Because of the Wilson disaster, look for the Jets to sign a veteran quarterback to serve as Rodgers’ backup.

Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Ryan Tannehill are three backup options the Jets could sign. Douglas stressed that the backup quarterback position will be addressed.

“That’s part of the discussions that we’ve had,” Douglas said. “It’s an area that we’re going to be addressing moving forward, so again, we’re still really early in the offseason, especially when it comes to the veteran backup landscape and market. We’ve had good meetings, good evaluations of the guys that are available. I think we’re ready to take the next step and see where the market is exactly with these backup quarterbacks.”