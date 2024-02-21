It is no secret that the Atlanta Falcons have a glaring need at the quarterback position. General manager (GM), Terry Fontenot, knows this and is ready to address this hole.

“That’s a top priority for us this offseason, and it’s exciting,” Fontenot told the NFL Network. “Again, not only people that have been in the building, but people outside of the building from Raheem (Morris) and (offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson), (QBs coach) T.J. Yates, (assistant coach) Ken Zampese, (assistant QBs coach) DJ Williams — we have a lot of really smart people in the building. We’re going to spend a lot of time together, make sure we attack that the right way. We’re not going to close any doors, be it trades, free agency, the draft. We will make sure we keep an open mind there and we’re going to attack it and make sure we get it right.”

There are plenty of avenues for the Atlanta Falcons to explore to address their glaring need at the most important position on the field.

Quarterback a “Top Priority,” for Atlanta Falcons This Offseason

Possible Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons Could Trade For

There are a couple of quarterbacks who are already being mentioned around the rumor mill. One is Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson. There is a ton of friction between the Broncos and Wilson after they asked him to re-structure his deal mid-season and then benched him the final two regular season games. As a result, the Falcons could be able to swing a beneficial trade and land the nine-time Pro Bowler.

Another quarterback that could be looking for a new home is Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. As a result, it is going to be difficult to pass up on Caleb Williams or another promising quarterback prospect. With that in mind, Fields could be on the move opening the door for Atlanta to negotiate with Chicago. However, the Falcons could also look to the draft to solve their issues at quarterback.

Quarterbacks Coming Into This Year’s NFL Draft

This year’s NFL Draft class is full of promising, young quarterback talent. Caleb Williams headlines the class and will most likely be taken within the top five picks. Other quarterbacks the Falcons could look at include Bo Nix, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Michael Pratt, and J.J. McCarthy. All in all, the Atlanta Falcons have plenty of options to choose from to address their need at the quarterback position.