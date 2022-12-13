SEC and Big Ten Dominate AP First-Team All-American Selections

Two conferences dominated the Associated Press All-American First-Team selections which were announced on Monday. The SEC and Big Ten combined to receive 13 selections to the AP All-American First-Team, which is made up from the best college football players at each position as selected by a group of AP journalists. With Georgia ranked at number one and two Big Ten teams competing in the College Football Playoff, it should come as no surprise that the two conferences made up almost half the team. However, with three players named to the first-team, USC had the most of any individual school.

Big Ten leads the way with seven first-team selections

The Big Ten has proven to be one of the best conferences in NCAA football this year. With two teams in the CFP and another in the top-ten, it should not come as a surprise that they lead all conferences with seven players in this year’s All-American First-Team. The SEC follows them in second place with six selections to the first-team.

The Big 12 and Pac-12 have four apiece, and the ACC has three. The team is rounded out with a selection from the AAC and two Notre Dame players.

AP All-American First-Team

Offense

Quarterback – Caleb Williams, USC.

Running backs – Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan.

Tackles – Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame.

Guards – O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, USC.

Center – John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota.

Tight end – Michael Mayer, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers – Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State.

All-purpose player – Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State.

Kicker – Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State.

Defense

Edge rushers – Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC.

Tackles – Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh.

Linebackers – Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas.

Cornerbacks – Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois.

Safeties – Kamren Kinchens, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia.

Defensive back – Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU.

Punter – Bryce Baringer, Michigan State.

In addition to the first-team, the AP also selects an All-American Second-Team and an All-American Third-Team.

AP All-American Second-Team

Offense

Quarterback – Max Duggan, TCU.

Running backs – Chase Brown, Illinois; Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota.

Tackles – Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State; Dawand Jones, Ohio State.

Guards – Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Steve Avila, TCU.

Center – Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan.

Tight end – Brock Bowers, Georgia.

Wide receivers – Charlie Jones, Purdue; Rashee Rice, SMU; Josh Downs, North Carolina.

All-purpose player – Zach Charbonnet, UCLA.

Kicker – Jake Moody, Michigan.

Defense

Edge rushers – Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame.

Tackles – Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Jonah Tavai, San Diego State.

Linebackers – Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State; Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia.

Cornerbacks – Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State; Joey Porter Jr., Penn State.

Safeties – Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa; Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State.

Defensive back – Brian Branch, Alabama.

Punter – Tory Taylor, Iowa.

AP All-American Third-Team

Offense

Quarterback – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee.

Running backs – DeWayne McBride, UAB; Israel Abanikanda, third-year; Pittsburgh.

Tackles – Blake Freeland, BYU; Alex Palczewski, Illinois

Guards – Jaxson Kirkland, Washington; Christian Haynes, Connecticut.

Center – Brett Neilon, Southern California.

Tight end – Dalton Kincaid, Utah.

Wide receivers – Nathaniel Dell, Houston; Rome Odunze, Washington; Zay Flowers, Boston College.

All-purpose player – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama.

Kicker – Joshua Karty, Stanford.

Defense

Edge rushers – Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State; Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan.

Tackles – Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati; Mekhi Wingo, LSU.

Linebackers – Jason Henderson, two-year, Old Dominion; Nick Herbig, Wisconsin; Jaylan Ford, Texas.

Cornerbacks – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama; Mekhi Blackmon, Southern California.

Safeties – Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo; Jordan Battle, Alabama.

Defensive back – Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo.

Punter – Mason Fletcher, Cincinnati.