Second Edition Of College Football Playoff Rankings Remain Unchanged

In The Last Year Of The Four Team Playoff, The Battle To Get Into The Top Four Is Going To Be Tight.

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the season show a limited shift at the top. The top five spots remained consistent, with Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, and Washington maintaining their positions. Oregon continued to hold the top one-loss spot at No. 6, followed by Texas and Alabama. Ole Miss and Penn State moved up to No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

Only A Few Big Moves In The Top 25

The biggest changes in the rankings were influenced by Oklahoma’s loss to Oklahoma State, causing the Sooners to fall to No. 17, two spots behind the Cowboys at No. 15. In other big movements, LSU dropped to No. 19 following its loss to Alabama, and Notre Dame fell to No. 20 after a road loss to Clemson.

With a convincing win against No. 12 Missouri, Georgia remained at No. 2, and Alabama maintained its position as well. Texas had previously beaten Alabama, so it’s challenging to justify moving Alabama ahead of Texas due to that head-to-head result.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)

Future Matchups Will Force Major Shakeups

Don’t let the CFP rankings bother you too much. #1 OSU plays #3 UM

#9 Ole Miss plays #2 UGA

#3 Michigan plays #10 PSU Conference Championships:

#11 Louisville will likely play #4 FSU

#8 Alabama will likely play #2 UGA

#5 UW will likely play #6 Oregon You can prove yourself 🤷‍♂️ — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 8, 2023

Upcoming games in Week 11 include two top-10 matchups with No. 2 Georgia hosting No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 3 Michigan visiting No. 10 Penn State. These games are crucial, as a loss could severely impact the playoff hopes of Ole Miss and Penn State.

Additionally, the No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Missouri game could have significant implications for New Year’s Six bowl spots. No. 5 Washington faces a test against No. 18 Utah, while No. 6 Oregon hosts USC, which recently dropped out of the rankings after a loss to Washington in Week 10.