Seven-time NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau dies at age 31

Jeremy Freeborn
There was tragedy in the National Hockey League on Thursday as seven-time NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau of Salem County, New Jersey died in a vehicle accident on Thursday. Johnny Gaudreau, and his younger brother Matthew were both hit and killed while cycling in the state of New Jersey. They were allegedly hit by a SUV vehicle, and the driver of the SUV was charged with reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of an open container and two counts of death by an automobile according to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. The Gaudreau brothers were in the New Jersey area to celebrate their sister’s wedding which was scheduled to be in Philadelphia on Friday.

Speculation on X

There were significant rumours that an accident took place on X on Thursday evening. However, there were no reports about the accident by mainstream media until Friday morning. Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years of age, and Matthew was 29 years of age. Johnny leaves behind his wife Meredith, and two small children.

Johnny Gaudreau in 2023-24

Gaudreau had 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points in 81 games. He was a -27 with 22 penalty minutes, 18 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 160 shots on goal, 23 blocked shots, two hits, 34 takeaways and 40 giveaways.

Johnny Gaudreau’s NHL career statistics

Gaudreau had 243 goals and 500 assists for 743 points in 763 games with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets. He was with the Flames from 2013 to 2022, and with the Blue Jackets from 2022 to 2024. Gaudreau had a +25 with 176 penalty minutes, 213 power-play points, 48 game-winning goals, 2002 shots on goal, nine faceoff wins, 151 blocked shots, 103 hits, 451 takeaways, and 779 giveaways.

Accolades

Gaudreau was selected to seven NHL All-Star Games (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023). He also won the 2017 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy and led the NHL with a +64 in 2021-22. He won a gold medal with the United States at the 2013 World Junior Hockey Championship in Russia and the 2014 Hobey Baker Award as the top college hockey player in the United States.

 

 

Calgary Flames Columbus Blue Jackets
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
