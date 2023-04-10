U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson posted the third-fastest time in history at her first 100-meter individual race of 2023.

The time of 10.77 seconds was recorded in windy conditions at the 2023 Miramar Invitational over the weekend.

Her actual time was 10.57 equivalent to 4.1 meters per second, but it was converted to 10.77 with a legal wind.

1⃣0⃣.5⃣7⃣ What a stunning run from Sha'Carri Richardson who lays down a huge marker in April with a time of 10.57 (4.1m/s) to win the Miramar Invitational 🔥🇺🇸 That converts to 10.77 with a legal wind 💥#WorldContinentalTour pic.twitter.com/7rSUZBH94i — AW (@AthleticsWeekly) April 8, 2023

The only women to run a faster 100 meters than Richardson are Elaine Thompson-Herah who ran a 10.54 in 2021 and Florence Griffith-Joyner, the record holder, at 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Remembering Florence Griffith Joyner, on what would have been her 61st birthday. Flo Jo remains the fastest woman in history, running the 100m in 10.49 seconds. pic.twitter.com/JocFTNZ2GG — espnW (@espnW) December 21, 2020

Flo-Jo possessed the feminine image with superstar speed.

She was an icon in the sport who died too young in 1998 at 38 years of age.

Richardson Sets Her Sights On Olympic Redemption In Paris

Sha’Carri Richardson appears to be setting her sights on the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Missteps squashed her Olympic dream the last time around.

Though she qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was suspended by the United States Anti-Doping Agency on June 19, 2021, for one month for failing a drug test.

Richardson confirmed that she used marijuana, a banned substance, for her mental health as she mourned the death of her biological mother.

Her suspension was completed prior to the start of the 2020 Olympic Games (postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19).

However, the U.S. Track and Field team chose not to select Richardson for the team.

In 2021 after her Olympic opportunity did not materialize, Richardson referenced the Paris Olympics on her Instagram account by saying:

“Paris 2024, history will be made.”

The 23-year-old is on her way in 2023.

Her 155,000 Instagram followers are just a small segment of the population cheering for her over the next 16 months to achieve her Olympic dream.

Can She Break Flo-Jo’s Record?

With Richardson getting faster, is it possible that she could break Flo-Jo’s record and become the fastest woman of all time?

Retired sprinter and 2004 Olympic Champion in the 100 meters and Richardson’s former training partner Justin Gatlin believes she can.

Gatlin sees Richardson working her way to the top similar to how he did it.

He said:

“She’s gonna go beyond where I’ve been. She comes in and ‘boop’ 10.5 ‘boop’ 10.3. You know that’s smashing the world record that FloJo put together.”