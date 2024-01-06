The San Jose Sharks will be without defenseman Matt Benning of Edmonton, Alberta for the rest of the season. According to the Associated Press, Benning underwent hip surgery recently, but is expected to return for the 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season.

When did the injury happen?

The injury occurred on December 3 in a 6-5 Sharks loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. In the contest, Benning played 21 shifts and had 15 minutes and 16 seconds worth of ice time, along with one blocked shot, one shot on goal and was a -1.

Benning in 2023-24

In 14 games, Benning had two assists for two points. His first assist came on a goal by center Thomas Bordeleau of Houston, Texas at 8:42 of the first period in a 2-1 San Jose Sharks shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on October 14. For Bordeleau, it was his first and only National Hockey League career goal. Benning then had his second assist of the season in a 6-3 Sharks win over the New Jersey Devils on December 1. It was a primary helper on a goal by Sharks defenseman Jacob MacDonald of Portland, Oregon, at 2:51 of the second period, which put the Sharks up 2-1 at the time. Also in 2023-24, Benning was a -5 with 14 penalty minutes, 13 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots, 15 hits, five takeaways, and nine giveaways.

Benning in 2022-23

Benning had one goal and 23 assists for 24 points in 77 games. He was a -18 with 26 penalty minutes, one power play point, one shorthanded point, 58 shots on goal, 125 blocked shots, 102 hits, 18 takeaways and 43 giveaways.

Worst Team in the NHL

The Sharks have a record of nine wins. 27 regulation losses, and three losses in extra time for 21 points. That is the fewest number of points in the entire NHL. The Sharks also have a 10 game losing streak. They have not been victorious since beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on December 12.