Shavkat Rakhmonov Shows Interest in Welcoming Kelvin Gastelum to Welterweight

Unbeaten UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has shown interest in welcoming Kelvin Gastelum to the division. The undefeated Rakhmonov (17-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is coming off a third-round submission win over Geoff Neal at UFC 285 in March. The win extended his winning streak to 17 fights and put him in line for a big fight against a top-ranked opponent.

Gastelum (18-8 MMA, 12-8 UFC) is a former middleweight title challenger who has struggled in recent years. He has lost two of his last three fights, but he is coming off a win in his most recent bout against Chris Curtis at UFC 287.

Despite his recent struggles, Gastelum is still a dangerous fighter with a lot of name value. A fight between him and Rakhmonov would be a great way to test the undefeated Russian’s skills against a more experienced opponent.

Rakhmonov has been vocal about his desire to fight the best in the world, and Gastelum would certainly fit that bill. The two fighters have been exchanging barbs on social media, and it appears that a fight is in the works.

If the fight does happen, it would be one of the most intriguing matchups in the welterweight division. Rakhmonov is a rising star with a lot of potential, while Gastelum is a veteran with a lot of experience. It would be a great fight to see who the better fighter is.