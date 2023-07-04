Los Angeles Angels multi-positional phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela were named the American League and National League Players of the Month for June respectively on Monday according to Rogers Sportsnet. The fact that Ohtani was honoured should be zero surprise because what we are currently seeing from this once-in-a-lifetime icon is completely mind-boggling.

Shohei Ohtani

From an offensive perspective, Ohtani batted .394 with 15 home runs and 29 runs batted in. In 27 games, 126 plate appearances, and 104 at bats, he scored 27 runs and had 41 hits, seven doubles, three triples, four stolen bases, 21 walks, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .492 and a slugging percentage of .952.

Ohtani also had two multi-home run games. He smacked it out of the park twice in a 9-6 Angels win over the Texas Rangers in 12 innings on June 12, and then in a 4-2 Angels win over the Chicago White Sox on June 27.

From a pitching perspective, Ohtani had a record of two wins and two losses with an earned run average of 3.26. In 30 1/3 innings, he gave up 26 hits, 11 earned runs, and 11 walks, and had 37 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

Ohtani had three quality starts in which he got the win in two outings. On June 15 in a 5-3 Angels win over the Rangers, he gave up only two earned runs in six innings, and then on June 27, Ohtani gave up only one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched and 10 strikeouts against the White Sox.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna Jr. batted .356 with nine home runs and 22 runs batted in. During 25 games, 119 plate appearances and 104 at bats, he scored 26 runs and had 37 hits, seven doubles, 14 stolen bases, 12 walks, and one sacrifice fly. Acuna Jr. had an on base percentage of .429 and a slugging percentage of .683.