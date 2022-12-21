NCAAF

Signing Day News: ESPN’s No.1 Recruit QB Malachi Nelson Officially Signs with USC, Arch Manning Signs with Texas

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
nelson and manning
Signing day is off to a good start for both USC and Texas as they secured their quarterbacks of the future. ESPN’s number one recruit, Malachi Nelson signed on the dotted line with USC, while Arch Manning signed with Texas. Both were expected, but a tweet from Ari Wasermann late on Tuesday night would have caused concern for fans of both schools.

Nelson to USC and Manning to Texas as expected

Fans of Texas and USC will be breathing huge sighs of relief as both schools officially signed their quarterbacks to get Signing Day underway. Malachi Nelson is headed to California to play for Lincoln Riley’s USC, while Steve Sarkisian and Texas secured the signature of Arch Manning.

A tweet from The Athletic‘s college football reporter Ari Wasserman late on Tuesday evening promised a big flip at the quarterback position which might have left fans of both schools worried.

Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow,” Wasserman tweeted. “Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Although Arch Manning is the consensus number one recruit with the four major industry recruiting sites, he was the number two recruit with ESPN. Arch Manning is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. His father, Cooper was also a standout high school wide receiver before receiving a career-ending diagnosis just before his freshman year in college.

Malachi Nelson is the ESPN number one recruit in this class. The 6-foot-3 180 lbs quarterback is drawing comparisons to former Oregon Duck, Marcus Mariota. Nelson received 25 offers from schools such as Alabama and Georgia, but chose to stay in his home state of California and head to USC. It is likely that Nelson will sit behind Heisman Trophy winner for a year, before taking over the reigns as the Trojans’ signal-caller.

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
More News
