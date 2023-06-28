News

Simone Biles To Return To Gymnastics Competition At U.S. Classic August 4

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

The greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, has been quietly planning a return to the sport.

Her social media has been flooded with photos of her wedding celebrations to Jonathan Ownens of the Green Bay Packers and mum about gymnastics so this is somewhat of a surprise.

While Owens is at training camp, Biles will be performing at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois at the U.S. Classic on August 4.

This will be the first gymnastics competition Biles has participated in since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old developed the “twisties” in Tokyo which essentially causes gymnasts to lose their frame of reference while performing the complex acrobatics they do.

As a result, she bravely took herself out of events to preserve her mental and physical health.

In many ways, there is no pressure on Biles if she is in fact using the U.S. Classic as a test competition before committing to a return for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She has accomplished everything possible in the sport and has been a standard bearer for mental health on the biggest international stage.

Anything else she does is icing on the cake.

The newlywed appears the happiest she has ever been in her life so her return to gymnastics comes with a different perspective on life and her legacy in the sport.


Her impact on sports transcends gymnastics.

 

We wish Simone Biles the best in her return to gymnastics in early August.

