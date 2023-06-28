The greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles, has been quietly planning a return to the sport.

Her social media has been flooded with photos of her wedding celebrations to Jonathan Ownens of the Green Bay Packers and mum about gymnastics so this is somewhat of a surprise.

While Owens is at training camp, Biles will be performing at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois at the U.S. Classic on August 4.

🤸‍♀️SHE’S BACK 🤸‍♀️ 🇺🇸Simone Biles is making her return to gymnastics at the U.S. Classic held on August 4 and 5. This is the first competition for the seven-time Olympic medalist since Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/CcYpdQTMME — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) June 28, 2023

This will be the first gymnastics competition Biles has participated in since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old developed the “twisties” in Tokyo which essentially causes gymnasts to lose their frame of reference while performing the complex acrobatics they do.

As a result, she bravely took herself out of events to preserve her mental and physical health.

In many ways, there is no pressure on Biles if she is in fact using the U.S. Classic as a test competition before committing to a return for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She has accomplished everything possible in the sport and has been a standard bearer for mental health on the biggest international stage.

Anything else she does is icing on the cake.

The newlywed appears the happiest she has ever been in her life so her return to gymnastics comes with a different perspective on life and her legacy in the sport.

POV: You’re a guest at Olympian @Simone_Biles and NFL player @jjowens_3‘s wedding. 🤍💍 (🎥 Instagram Stories/simonebiles) pic.twitter.com/06MA3HPGF2 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) May 10, 2023



Her impact on sports transcends gymnastics.

Simone Biles turns 26 today. — world’s most decorated gymnast; 32 Olympic & World Championship medals

— Presidential Medal of Freedom

— Investor & Chief Impact Officer for mental health start-up Cerebral ($4.8B valuation)

— deals: Athleta, Autograph, Visa, United HBD, 🐐. pic.twitter.com/b2YF8c54LD — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 14, 2023

We wish Simone Biles the best in her return to gymnastics in early August.