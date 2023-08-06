Simone Biles Wins Big At Core American Classic

American gymanst Simone Biles showed the world that she is still a force to reckon with in her sport.

The newlywed who married this summer quietly announced her return to competitive gymnastics not long ago and has teased fans with Tik-Tok videos showing glimpses of her preparation for her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Those who doubted her ability after the issues she had in Tokyo now have to reevaluate their opinions.

Biles won the All-Around, balance beam, and vault at this weekend’s Core American Classic.

In her first competition back, Simone Biles takes the All-Around, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise titles at Core Classic!

After taking 2 years away from Gymnastics to focus on her mental health, Simone Biles is Back in a major way finishing the competition with a 1st place victory!



It is not the Olympic trials, but it is a stepping stone for a crowded field of former Olympians and new stars that want to break through and make the 2024 Paris Olympic team.

The All-Around competition was not even close with Biles having a five point lead over the second place gymnast Leanne Wong.

Welcome back, @Simone_Biles! 1. Simone Biles – 59.100 🥇

2. Leanne Wong – 54.100 🥈

Welcome back, Simone Biles! 1. Simone Biles – 59.100 🥇
2. Leanne Wong – 54.100 🥈
3. Joscelyn Roberson – 53.550 🥉

Her gymnastics were electric, and her smile was from ear-to-ear.

"What shocks me the most is everyone's so supportive. The amount of outpouring love and support I've had [since Tokyo] makes my heart warm and I can't ask for anything more." Simone Biles also said she feels like everything is falling into place.



It is great to see Biles in a good place in all aspects of her life to come back to the sport she loves and excel.

Simone Biles is BACK…and not much has changed.



She is grateful for all the support she has received since Tokyo.

It was a magical night for Biles and fans.