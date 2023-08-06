News

Simone Biles Wins Big At Core American Classic

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2

American gymanst Simone Biles showed the world that she is still a force to reckon with in her sport.

The newlywed who married this summer quietly announced her return to competitive gymnastics not long ago and has teased fans with Tik-Tok videos showing glimpses of her preparation for her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Those who doubted her ability after the issues she had in Tokyo now have to reevaluate their opinions.

Biles won the All-Around, balance beam, and vault at this weekend’s Core American Classic.


It is not the Olympic trials, but it is a stepping stone for a crowded field of former Olympians and new stars that want to break through and make the 2024 Paris Olympic team.

The All-Around competition was not even close with Biles having a five point lead over the second place gymnast Leanne Wong.

Her gymnastics were electric, and her smile was from ear-to-ear.


It is great to see Biles in a good place in all aspects of her life to come back to the sport she loves and excel.


She is grateful for all the support she has received since Tokyo.

It was a magical night for Biles and fans.

 

 

News
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
