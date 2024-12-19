News

Source: Cardinals Star Tackle Paris Johnson Out At Least A Week With Strained MCL

Author image
kyle
Sports Editor
1 min read
PJJ

The Cardinals will be without one of the best young offensive tackles in the NFL when they face the Panthers on Sunday.

Second-year star Paris Johnson suffered a strained MCL against the Patriots and will miss at least one game and possibly more, a source said. 

Johnson will be fine in the long run, but losing one of the team’s most valuable players for a critical matchup in Carolina is less than ideal.

Johnson has been ultra-durable for the Cardinals, playing in all 31 games since getting taken No.6 overall in the 2023 draft.

Johnson has a sparkling PFF grade of 80.8 this season, which is 13th among 132 offensive tackles. The Cardinals will likely use veteran Kelvin Beachum at left tackle against the Panthers.

It’s ostensibly a must-win game for the Cardinals, who are trying to make a run at the NFC West crown but currently trail both the Seahawks and Rams by one game in the standings.

Topics  
News
Author image

kyle

Kyle Odegard has been a professional journalist for two decades, with four years of experience in the sports betting industry. He was a beat writer for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals from 2013-2021 and previously covered MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and more for the East Valley Tribune newspaper in Tempe, Arizona. Kyle has broken numerous national stories about the Arizona Cardinals and his work has been referenced by Sports Illustrated, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, Yahoo!, FOX News, MSN, the Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Talk and many more.
View All Posts By kyle

kyle

Kyle Odegard has been a professional journalist for two decades, with four years of experience in the sports betting industry. He was a beat writer for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals from 2013-2021 and previously covered MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and more for the East Valley Tribune newspaper in Tempe, Arizona. Kyle has broken numerous national stories about the Arizona Cardinals and his work has been referenced by Sports Illustrated, the Daily Mail, the New York Post, Yahoo!, FOX News, MSN, the Cincinnati Enquirer, Pro Football Talk and many more.
View All Posts By kyle

Related To News

News
Syndication: USA TODAY

Von Miller Suspended Four Games Without Pay

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 1 2024
News
nascar xfinity at chicago (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Pole Position, Lineup At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 6 2024
News
USATSI_22851015_168396541_lowres-2
Ilia Malinin posts highest free skate men’s singles score ever
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 25 2024
News
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes
NFL Free Agency: Marquise Brown, Chiefs Agree to One-Year Deal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 16 2024
News
New Jersey basketball state playoff game
Watch: Controversial Finish In New Jersey Basketball State Playoffs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 6 2024
News
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies-Zack Wheeler Contract Extension Makes History
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 4 2024
News
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz strikes gold in men’s 1000 metres at World Championships
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top