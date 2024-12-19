Source: Cardinals Star Tackle Paris Johnson Out At Least A Week With Strained MCL

The Cardinals will be without one of the best young offensive tackles in the NFL when they face the Panthers on Sunday.

Second-year star Paris Johnson suffered a strained MCL against the Patriots and will miss at least one game and possibly more, a source said.

Johnson will be fine in the long run, but losing one of the team’s most valuable players for a critical matchup in Carolina is less than ideal.

Here’s the play on which Paris Johnson seemed to suffer his knee injury. He did play on the ensuing extra point but then came off limping. pic.twitter.com/etFIFFCYQs — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) December 19, 2024

Johnson has been ultra-durable for the Cardinals, playing in all 31 games since getting taken No.6 overall in the 2023 draft.

Johnson has a sparkling PFF grade of 80.8 this season, which is 13th among 132 offensive tackles. The Cardinals will likely use veteran Kelvin Beachum at left tackle against the Panthers.

It’s ostensibly a must-win game for the Cardinals, who are trying to make a run at the NFC West crown but currently trail both the Seahawks and Rams by one game in the standings.