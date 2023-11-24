37-year-old South African track star Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp and will be released from prison on January 5, 2024.

South African athlete, Oscar Pistorius has been granted Parole after fulfiling half of his 13-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. The 37-year-old will remain in custody until January 5th next year. He would be assesed by psychologists and welfare… pic.twitter.com/I8HmIAdj8u — Sports Radio Brila FM (@Brilafm889) November 24, 2023

Pistorius’s early life was an inspiration to many.

He was born with a congenital defect and at 11 months of age, both of his feet were amputated.

Pistorius competed as a sprinter in both Olympic and Paralympic events.

The narrative of his life changed dramatically on February 14, 2013, when he shot Steenkamp through the closed bathroom door at night.

Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole, but the South African parole board said the decision would not take effect until Jan. 5. The board made its decision more than 10 years after Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day 2013. pic.twitter.com/pNkDnLe3NS — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 24, 2023

He claimed that he thought Steenkamp was an intruder hiding in his bathroom.

The case made worldwide headlines because of his celebrity status and because his story never made sense.

Oscar Pistorius will be released after spending less than 10 years in jail. Is this sufficient for a cold blooded murder that he attempted to cover up and blame on imaginary burglars? pic.twitter.com/K58Ep3Jkk0 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 24, 2023

#HerNameWasReeva is the hashtag going viral to remember Steenkamp.

Reeva Steenkamp was brutally murdered on Valentine’s Day 2013. Pistorius’s story never made sense. He has a history of coercive control that other women & witnesses shared. We discussed the case in-depth on @realcrimeprofil We must ensure Reeva is not forgotten #ReevaSteenkamp pic.twitter.com/gzKjzfY7fW — Laura Richards BSc, MSc, MBPsS (@laurarichards99) November 23, 2023

Breaking: A terrible decision to parole Oscar Pistorius after just 9 years in prison for murdering Reeva. He will be out in January but must attend anger management therapy. What a joke. They have zero understanding of coercive control #HerNameWasReeva pic.twitter.com/BspEZGykAo — Laura Richards BSc, MSc, MBPsS (@laurarichards99) November 24, 2023