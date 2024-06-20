NHL News and Rumors

Stanley Cup Final MVP Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid For Conn Smythe Trophy

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
connor mcdavid favored to win playoff mvp (1)

Connor McDavid glided into the Florida Panthers’ zone, avoiding a poke-check attempt from Eetu Luostarinen near the blue line. In front of the Edmonton Oilers’ captain, Dmitry Kulikov and Niko Mikkola bunched together to deny the rush near the top of the left face-off circle.  

The defensive pair failed miserably.

McDavid stickhandled his way past both Kulikov and Mikkola and centered a pass to firebrand Corey Perry for what proved to be the winning tally during Tuesday’s 5-3 victory during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. 

Oilers’ Connor McDavid Shooting For Top Postseason MVP Odds 

Down 3-0 in the series one week ago, the Oilers secured consecutive wins, forcing the teams to travel more than 2,500 miles for Friday’s Game 6 in Edmonton.  

If the Oilers win the next two games and complete the Cup comeback, they would become the second NHL team to rally after dropping the first three in a seven-game series. McDavid almost certainly would claim the 2024 Conn Smythe Award.

But even if the Panthers rebound and earn the franchise’s first league championship, McDavid likely would still be the betting favorite to earn the NHL’s playoffs MVP honor, according to BetOnline Sportsbook.  

Of the four players listed, McDavid drew -240 odds, while Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (+240), Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (+675) and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (+4000) have some ground to make up. 

Good luck. 

In 23 playoff outings, McDavid has compiled eight goals among 42 points, the fourth most in league history.  

Here is a list of the top five scorers in a single postseason:  

  • Edmonton Oilers’ Wayne Gretzky (1985), 47 points 
  • Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mario Lemieux (1991), 44 
  • Oilers’ Wayne Gretzky (1983), 43 
  • Oilers’ Connor McDavid (2024), 42 
  • Los Angeles Kings’ Wayne Gretzky (1993), 40 

Gretzky, by the way, registered his 47 points in just 18 games. 

Still, the latest Conn Smythe Trophy appears to have already been clinched by McDavid. 

Win or lose. 

Stanley Cup Final: 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy Odds

Here is a look at the odds for the 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s postseason MVP, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Player 2024 Conn Smythe Trophy Odds
 Play
Connor McDavid -240 BetOnline logo
Aleksander Barkov +240 BetOnline logo
Sergei Bobrovsky +675 BetOnline logo
Matthew Tkachuk +4000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

Topics  
BetOnline Sportsbook Edmonton Oilers Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Stanley Cup Finals Stanley Cup Playoffs X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid favored to win playoff mvp (1)

Stanley Cup Final MVP Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid For Conn Smythe Trophy

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
connor brown scores sh goal game 5 stanley cup (1)
NHL Fans Watch Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Deny Florida Panthers in Game 5 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Game five live updates of 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22968627_168396541_lowres-2
Blue Jackets fire head coach Pascal Vincent
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
oilers win stanley cup game 4 (1)
NHL Fans Respond To Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers’ Offensive Eruption, Denying Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup Final Sweep Attempt At Rogers Place
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Live Updates of Game Four of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_10709492_168396541_lowres-2
Sharks name Ryan Warsofsky head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top