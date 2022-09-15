News

Steelers Expected To Sign OLB David Anenih Ahead Of Patriots Clash

Kyle Curran
Rookie outside linebacker David Anenih looks set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers after terminating his contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. 

This move to the Steelers comes amid the situation regarding T.J. Watt, who looks to be soon added to the IR list, after tearing his pectoral muscle in the Steelers season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Anenih was a member of the Titans’ practice squad, and was one of their standout performers in preseason. He led Tennessee’s defence with three sacks and two forced fumbles. He also had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended. He was released on the final cutdown, then joined the practice squad.

The 6’2, 245-pound edge rusher signed with Tennessee in May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston, where he tallied 32 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over five seasons.

