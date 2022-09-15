Steelers Expected To Sign OLB David Anenih Ahead Of Patriots Clash

Rookie outside linebacker David Anenih looks set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers after terminating his contract with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

This move to the Steelers comes amid the situation regarding T.J. Watt, who looks to be soon added to the IR list, after tearing his pectoral muscle in the Steelers season-opening win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers are signing OLB David Anenih to their 53-man roster off of the Titans practice squad, per source. Whether today as a corresponding roster move or later this week, the Steelers are also expected to place T.J. Watt on IR, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2022

Anenih was a member of the Titans’ practice squad, and was one of their standout performers in preseason. He led Tennessee’s defence with three sacks and two forced fumbles. He also had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended. He was released on the final cutdown, then joined the practice squad.

The 6’2, 245-pound edge rusher signed with Tennessee in May as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston, where he tallied 32 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over five seasons.