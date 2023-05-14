May is Mental Health Awareness month so it seems fitting to spotlight one of the first high-profile athletes who talked publicly about mental health.

No one would have ever thought that swimmer Michael Phelps would struggle with mental health issues.

He made swimming look easy and had been in the pool from the time he was seven years old.

The most decorated Olympian of all time has 28 medals and is without debate the greatest of all time at his sport.

In a May 9, 2023 interview with People magazine, Phelps talked about how his desire to be a superhero contributed to his mental health crisis.

Bottled Up His Feelings

Phelps said that he compartmentalized everything and used it to motivate himself.

In his mind, athletes did not show weakness.

What he learned is that he never fully dealt with things so they would pile up.

He compared his mental health to a dormant volcano.

He said:

“Two weeks later, two months later, you get sideswiped by all of these emotions that reappear that you thought you handled.”

Phelps wants to be an inspiration for others struggling with mental health issues.

“There are definitely ways to pass the records that have already been broken while paying attention to your mental and physical well-being at the same time.”

Therapy Is The Key For Phelps

More 👏 good 👏 days 👏 Hear more from @MichaelPhelps about how therapy, journaling, and being his authentic self have all become important parts of his #mentalhealth toolkit: https://t.co/AsJ4vCAfIv #UnlockYourself pic.twitter.com/GMYZ48ELCK — WHOOP (@WHOOP) May 9, 2022

Phelps is a huge believer in therapy which was something he encountered when he hits his lowest point.

After being arrested for DUI in Baltimore in 2014, he spent 45 days in a group therapy program.

He saw himself as only a swimmer and not a human being.

Phelps said:

“Coming out of treatment, I got to look at myself in the mirror and be like, ‘Oh, cool. I like this person. I can get along with this guy.'”

Not every day is perfect, Phelps is quick to point out, but he has learned to find “that happy medium.”

His Legacy

Phelps is 37 years old.

He will always be regarded as an outstanding athlete and Olympian, a record holder in the swimming pool.

Thank you @WISHQatar for the opportunity to share my #mentalhealth journey at #WISHQatar2018. In sharing #mymentalhealthjourney, I would like others to know that you are not alone and #ItsOkToNotBeOk. pic.twitter.com/OxAhFbGPOO — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) November 15, 2018

However, his desire to be an advocate, spokesperson, and example for mental health awareness could be his more enduring legacy.