News

Swimming Legend Michael Phelps Continues To Advocate For Mental Health Awareness

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Swimming - Olympics: Day 3

May is Mental Health Awareness month so it seems fitting to spotlight one of the first high-profile athletes who talked publicly about mental health.

No one would have ever thought that swimmer Michael Phelps would struggle with mental health issues.

He made swimming look easy and had been in the pool from the time he was seven years old.

The most decorated Olympian of all time has 28 medals and is without debate the greatest of all time at his sport.

In a May 9, 2023 interview with People magazine, Phelps talked about how his desire to be a superhero contributed to his mental health crisis.

Bottled Up His Feelings

Phelps said that he compartmentalized everything and used it to motivate himself.

In his mind, athletes did not show weakness.

What he learned is that he never fully dealt with things so they would pile up.

He compared his mental health to a dormant volcano.

He said:

“Two weeks later, two months later, you get sideswiped by all of these emotions that reappear that you thought you handled.”

Phelps wants to be an inspiration for others struggling with mental health issues.

“There are definitely ways to pass the records that have already been broken while paying attention to your mental and physical well-being at the same time.”

Therapy Is The Key For Phelps

Phelps is a huge believer in therapy which was something he encountered when he hits his lowest point.

After being arrested for DUI in Baltimore in 2014, he spent 45 days in a group therapy program.

He saw himself as only a swimmer and not a human being.

Phelps said:

 “Coming out of treatment, I got to look at myself in the mirror and be like, ‘Oh, cool. I like this person. I can get along with this guy.'”

Not every day is perfect, Phelps is quick to point out, but he has learned to find “that happy medium.”

His Legacy

Phelps is 37 years old.

He will always be regarded as an outstanding athlete and Olympian, a record holder in the swimming pool.

However, his desire to be an advocate, spokesperson, and example for mental health awareness could be his more enduring legacy.

 

 

 

Topics  
News
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To News

News
Inside LeBron James' 10-Year Plan to Own an NBA Team in Las Vegas

LeBron James Claps Back at Steve Kerr for Flopping Comment

Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 12 2023
News
jamal murray
Jamal Murray Has No Beef With Landry Shamet
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 10 2023
News
2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day 2
Simone Biles Reunites With Two Former Olympic Teammates At Destination Wedding
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 9 2023
News
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul dribbles.
Chris Paul Could Return for Game Six
Author image Mathew Huff  •  May 8 2023
News
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee Hints At Seismic Career Announcement Coming In Next 10 Days
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 8 2023
News
Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder how to bet
How to Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Wisconsin | WI Sports Betting Offers
Author image Lee Astley  •  May 5 2023
News
Sydney Colson
WNBA’s Sydney Colson Has Jamal Adams Moment Trying To Get Into Las Vegas Aces Facility
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top