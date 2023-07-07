UFC News and Rumors

Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov Booked for UFC 293 in Sydney

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Tai Tuivasa Career Earnings

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has recently announced a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov for the upcoming UFC 293 pay-per-view (PPV) event. The event is set to take place on September 9, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

 Tuivasa’s recent performances

Tuivasa is coming off back-to-back losses against two of the top heavyweight contenders in Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich, both fighters knocked him out. He was once looking like a title contender after five consecutive knockout wins but once he took that step up in competition against the elite in the division is when he faltered. He takes on yet another elite competitor in the heavyweight division when he takes on Alexander Volkov.

Volkov’s recent performances

Volkov on the other hand has won back-to-back fights against Alexandr Romanov and Jairzinho Rozentruik where he finished both of them due to strikes in the first round. Volkov has always been one of the best strikers in the heavyweight division with his very tall and long stature against someone much shorter like Tuivas he could give a ton of trouble too.

Tuivasa’s thoughts on the fight

Tuivasa has expressed his excitement about fighting in front of his home crowd in Sydney. In a recent interview, he said, “I can’t wait to fight in front of my family and friends. It’s going to be an amazing experience, and I’m going to put on a show for the fans.”

There is never a boring fight that has Tai Tuivasa standing in the octagon. You can expect him to bring a ton of excitement for his Aussie fans when he takes on the very tall task of trying to knock out Alexander Volkov. For reference, Volkov will have 5″ of height and 5″ of reach on Tuivasa while only being knocked out twice in his professional MMA career and only once in his UFC career.

The heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov is sure to be a major event for MMA fans. With Tuivasa’s power and Volkov’s striking ability, fans can expect a high-level fight between two of the best heavyweights in the world. The fight is set to take place on September 9, 2023, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

 

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
