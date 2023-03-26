News

Tennessee Titans Emerge as Favorites to Land Lamar Jackson

Bob Harvey
Lamar Jackson

If the Baltimore Ravens are prepared to part ways with Lamar Jackson– and that’s a big if– a new favorite for his talents has emerged. The Tennessee Football Titans.

Speculation has run rampant throughout the offseason about where Jackson could end up this offseason. Alas, most of that speculation has been from fans discussing things as more franchises around the league said they will not be pursuing him than ones that want to go after him.

The lack of interest is astounding

As one NFL executive put it, it’s a truly bizarre situation. Jackson is a 26-year-old former MVP who has a 73.8 regular season winning percentage and those types of player very seldom hit the open market. When they do, a bidding war is usually the next thing that happens.

For whatever reason, that isn’t happening with Jackson.

Jackson carries a non-exclusive franchise tag

Any team can negotiate and sign Jackson to an offer sheet. The Ravens would then have the right to match it to retain him, or decline and receive two first-round picks in return. Given the trade packages we saw last season alone for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson, only sending out two first-round picks for a player of Lamar Jackson’s caliber would be a bargain.

Tennessee Titans Might Be Interested

One team that has emerged as a possible trade partner with the Ravens are the Tennessee Titans.

There has been some interesting movement lately in the Lamar Jackson betting market.

Early in the week, the Titans were +1200 to land Jackson and trailing at least four teams, including the Baltimore Ravens. Tennessee now sits at +400, which is the lowest odds for a team that isn’t the Ravens.

LJ Ready to Bolt Baltimore

With reports claiming that Jackson has grown tired of all things Baltimore Ravens, things could start heating up when it comes to his market.

Keep an eye on the Titans and their dealings with current quarterback Ryan Tannehill, especially if the moneyline keeps getting shorter. If they do end up moving on from Tannehill, they will need a new starting quarterback.

Lack of Game Breaking Receivers Could be an Issue

Jackson has complained about the lack of weapons in the passing game in Baltimore and Tennessee can’t offer anything much better. What is intriguing is the possibility of both Jackson and Derrick Henry coming out of the backfield. After all head coach Mike Vrabel prefers a physical, run-first style of football.

News
Bob Harvey

