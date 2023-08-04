UFC News and Rumors

Terrance McKinney Steps In To Face Mike Breeden At UFC Vegas 78

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
terrance mckinney

In an exciting matchup set to take place at UFC Vegas 78, rising lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney will face off against Mike Breeden. This highly anticipated fight is expected to be a thrilling clash between two talented fighters looking to make a name for themselves in the division.

Terrance McKinney: A Rising Star

Terrance McKinney has been making waves in the lightweight division with his impressive performances inside the Octagon. With a professional record of 13 wins and 6 losses, McKinney has showcased his explosive striking and relentless grappling skills. Known for his knockout power and aggressive fighting style, McKinney has quickly become a fan favorite.

In his last fight, McKinney ultimately lost via submission by Nazim Sadykhov after having a dominant round one. He is making a quick turnaround to right that wrong and get back on track when he takes on Mike Breeden at UFC Vegas 78.

Mike Breeden: A Tough Test

Mike Breeden, on the other hand, is a seasoned veteran with a professional record of 10 wins and 5 losses. Known for his well-rounded skill set and durability, Breeden has proven to be a tough opponent for anyone in the lightweight division. With victories over notable fighters, Breeden has shown that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

In his last fight, Breeden ultimately lost to fellow lightweight contender Natan Levy. It was a tough fight for Breeden and is now looking for a big win against a formidable opponent in Terrance McKinney as his UFC career is certainly on the line at UFC Vegas 78.

UFC Vegas 78 Full Fight Card

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque
  • Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree
  • Mike Breeden vs. Terrance McKinney
  • Hakeem Dawodu vs. Cub Swanson
  • Martin Buday vs. Josh Parisian
  • Iasmin Lucindo vs. Polyana Viana
  • JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Isaac Dulgarian vs. Francis Marshall
  • Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos
  • Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett
  • AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. TBA
Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville

UFC Nashville Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  5h
UFC News and Rumors
rob font kicks thomas almeida
Rob Font Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks
Cory Sandhagen Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville Fighter Pay: Cory Sandhagen Set to Earn Top Billing at UFC Fight Night
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Aug 2 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.
Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez booked for UFC Fight Night on October 14
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev Fight Card, UFC Odds and Best Bets
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker set for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
UFC News and Rumors
ufc nashville
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font Fight Card, Date, and Time
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top