In an exciting matchup set to take place at UFC Vegas 78, rising lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney will face off against Mike Breeden. This highly anticipated fight is expected to be a thrilling clash between two talented fighters looking to make a name for themselves in the division.

Terrance McKinney (13-6) has signed to fight Mike Breeden (10-5) on short notice at next weekend’s #UFCVegas78, his manager @ko_reps tells me. pic.twitter.com/IbTfvrklaO — Nolan King (@mma_kings) August 3, 2023

Terrance McKinney: A Rising Star

Terrance McKinney has been making waves in the lightweight division with his impressive performances inside the Octagon. With a professional record of 13 wins and 6 losses, McKinney has showcased his explosive striking and relentless grappling skills. Known for his knockout power and aggressive fighting style, McKinney has quickly become a fan favorite.

In his last fight, McKinney ultimately lost via submission by Nazim Sadykhov after having a dominant round one. He is making a quick turnaround to right that wrong and get back on track when he takes on Mike Breeden at UFC Vegas 78.

Mike Breeden: A Tough Test

Mike Breeden, on the other hand, is a seasoned veteran with a professional record of 10 wins and 5 losses. Known for his well-rounded skill set and durability, Breeden has proven to be a tough opponent for anyone in the lightweight division. With victories over notable fighters, Breeden has shown that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

In his last fight, Breeden ultimately lost to fellow lightweight contender Natan Levy. It was a tough fight for Breeden and is now looking for a big win against a formidable opponent in Terrance McKinney as his UFC career is certainly on the line at UFC Vegas 78.

UFC Vegas 78 Full Fight Card

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque

Chris Daukaus vs. Khalil Rountree

Mike Breeden vs. Terrance McKinney

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Cub Swanson

Martin Buday vs. Josh Parisian

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Polyana Viana

JP Buys vs. Marcus McGhee

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Francis Marshall

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Juliana Miller vs. Luana Santos

Josh Fremd vs. Jamie Pickett

AJ Dobson vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. TBA