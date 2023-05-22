UFC News and Rumors

Terrance McKinney will fight Nazim Sadykhov on July 15th

Garrett Kerman
Terrance McKinney took to Twitter to announce his next fight which will be against former Contender Series alumni and main training partner of bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling Nazim Sadykhov on July 15th.

McKinney last fought at UFC 283 where he was finished via flying knee knockout against promotional newcomer Ismael Bonfim. That was his second knockout loss in his last two fights and will be looking to get back in the winning column against a very tough, powerful, and durable fighter in Nazim Sadykhov.

Sadykhov got his claim to fame from a big knockout win over Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada in the Contender Series. He then had his promotional debut back in February 2023 when he took on Evan Elder in a back-and-forth war that ended with a Doctor Stoppage due to a cut above the eye of Evan Elder.

Sadykhov is riding a 7-fight unbeaten streak heading into the biggest fight of his career against his stiffest competition in Terrance McKinney. Meanwhile, McKinney has a ton of high-level experience against tough opposition even beating Sadykhov’s training partner Matt Frevola in just 7 seconds. Expect a ton of fireworks between these two lightweight contenders on July 15th.

 

