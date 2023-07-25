Texas Freshman QB Arch Manning Signs NIL Deal

Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning signed his first name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal.

Manning’s deal is with Panini America for autographed trading cards.

The value of the deal has yet to be released.

Panini America is clearly thrilled to be the first to sign the third-generation Manning quarterback to a NIL deal with the hopes of cashing in on his potential and his lineage.

In a statement, the company wrote:

“Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, has just announced an exclusive partnership with Arch Manning, one of the country’s top freshmen quarterbacks who is entering his first season at the University of Texas. Expected by many to continue his family’s QB dynasty, Manning’s partnership with Panini is his first and only NIL agreement to date.”

The first promotional activity between Panini and Manning will be an auction with the proceeds benefitting St. David’s HealthCare and St. David’s Foundation.

Excited to announce my exclusive partnership with @paniniamerica! My first trading card is a Throwback Black Prizm 1of1 which is Live on Auction at https://t.co/BjuZUVtHhy All proceeds will benefit a nonprofit through St. David’s Healthcare and St. David’s Foundation. Bid Now! pic.twitter.com/ECGecqNA88 — Arch Manning (@ArchManning) July 25, 2023

Arch Manning’s throwback Prizm card went up for auction at 11:00 AM EDT on July 25 with bidding continuing 9:00 PM EDT through July 29.

After 1 1/2 hours of bidding on July 25, the current bid is $30,000.

Manning enters his freshman season with sophomore Quinn Ewers, another former #1 overall prospect, as the incumbent QB1.

Ewers has garnered several NIL deals of his own while at Texas and recently he was also signed by Panini America.

Excited to announce that I’ve signed an exclusive autograph trading card deal with @PaniniAmerica! #HookEm pic.twitter.com/TFz6nKMP7H — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) July 13, 2023