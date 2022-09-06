Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough to Miss Multiple Games

After missing the last nine games of last season, Tyler Shough was raring to go against Murray State on Saturday. He came out firing in the first quarter, throwing for 154 yards and a TD. Then it all went awry. Shough landed awkwardly on his non-throwing shoulder and was forced to miss the next three quarters.

The injury plagued quarterback will now miss at least the next two weeks. First-year head coach, Joey McGuire said that Shough will be examined on Wednesday, and there’s a possibility surgery is necessary. McGuire said if that is the case then Shough would likely miss six weeks. The injury isn’t exactly in the same place as it was last year, but according to McGuire it is a collarbone injury. Shough transferred from Oregon before last season, and in the little action he’s seen with the Red Raiders, has looked a good prospect. Depending on how Donovan Smith goes, he may face a battle for the starting position upon his return.

Donovan Smith Takes Over

After Shough’s injury, Donovan Smith was the next man up for the Red Raiders. Smith and Shough were involved in a quarterback battle before the season began and he probably didn’t expect his chance quite as soon as he got it. When the time came though, Smith was ready. Smith completed 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and 4 touchdowns. He can also scamper when necessary, but that wasn’t needed too much as Texas Tech ran out convincing 63-10 winners.

Tough Schedule

The next couple of weeks certainly won’t be a cakewalk for Smith. 24th ranked Houston come into town next week. However, the oddsmakers make Texas Tech 3-point favorites (-110) despite missing Shough. That is followed by a trip to 13th ranked North Carolina State the following week. These should be the kind of tests that Smith will relish and he will need to perform well to keep Tyler Shough on the bench when he is fit.

*Odds courtesy of Bovada