The LA Clippers look to gain firm control of their NBA playoff series when they face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday

The LA Clippers look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they visit the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 2 of their first round NBA playoffs series. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Footprint Center where, according to BetOnline, the Suns are favored by -7.5 with a total of 226. The moneyline has Phoenix priced at -315 and Los Angeles +265.

Leonard steals the show in Game 1

The 4th seeded Clippers took Sunday’s series opener 115-110 as Kahwi Leonard scored 38 points. It marked Leonard’s first playoff game in 22 months since tearing the ACL in his right knee against the Utah Jazz in June of 2021.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was 13 of 24 from the field and added five rebounds and five assists.

Russell Westbrook suffered through a 3-19 shooting day but made up for it in other departments. He added 11 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals.

Eric Gordon had 19 points for the Clippers including a pair of game clinching free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining. Gordon figures to be an important option for LA with Paul George out for the series with a knee injury.

Kevin Durant makes Phoenix playoff debut

Durant, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets two months ago, had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as the Suns lost for the first time in his nine games on the floor.

Kevin Durant vs LA Clippers 27 PTS

9 REB

11 AST

2 BLK

7/15 FG

10/10 FT#Suns L.#WeAreTheValley #NBA #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/j5HVA8n1pR — A Walking Highlight (@11AWH) April 17, 2023

Phoenix also received big efforts from Devin Booker (26 points) and Torrey Craig (22 points). Chris Paul was held to seven points but had 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook was the difference

Westbrook shot poorly in the series opener but did everything else well. Not just his hustle plays in the fourth quarter but his stellar defense on Durant:

Russell Westbrook’s defence on Kevin Durant 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wk38OFRt1a — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) April 17, 2023

According to NBAStats, Westbrook defended Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul for 59 combined possessions on Sunday night and they combined for six points on 25% shooting.

A simple Fix for Game 2 should help Phoenix

Durant had 10 points in the fourth quarter and was seemingly in a good rhythm. But the Suns went nine straight possessions without him even touching the ball. He drained a three pointer to make it a one possession game but never took another shot. If you’re keeping score at home that’s one shot in the final 6:45 of the game

Head coach Monty Williams addressed the need to get Durant the ball:

“We can create some more environments for him to live freely in live-ball situations.” Monty Williams on Kevin Durant not getting enough looks down the stretch in Game 1: pic.twitter.com/8Oru5etT1c — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) April 17, 2023

There’s one other stat that has popped up regarding Durant. He’s 1-9 in his last 10 playoff games since leaving Golden State and has lost seven straight.

That streak should come to an end on Tuesday night.