The one fight the UFC must make for UFC 300

Garett Kerman
UFC 300

The air crackles with anticipation. The Octagon hums with a primordial energy. A million eyes burn in unison, fixated on two figures sizing each other up, their legacies intertwined like barbed wire. This is not just a fight, it’s a cultural phenomenon, a clash of titans, a saga begging for its final chapter. This is Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz, and UFC 300 demands their trilogy bout.

Let’s rewind. 2016. UFC 196. A brash Irishman explodes onto the scene, dethroning the featherweight king with a 13-second KO. His sights set on lightweight gold, he collides with Stockton’s own bad boy, Nate Diaz. What unfolds is the stuff of MMA legend. Diaz, on short notice, stuns the world, submitting McGregor in the second round. The underdog’s roar echoed through arenas, igniting a rivalry that transcended the sport.

The rematch, UFC 202, was a war for the ages. Five grueling rounds, blood painting the canvas, both men pushing the limits of human endurance. McGregor avenged his defeat, but the respect, the mutual admiration, grew even stronger. Diaz, the embodiment of West Coast counterculture, had forced the Notorious to dig deep, to rediscover his fighting spirit.

And then, silence. Years passed, titles changed hands, McGregor’s star burned brighter than ever, then flickered with controversy. But through it all, the Diaz trilogy remained an unfinished symphony. The MMA world craved the resolution, the final verse in this epic poem of pugilism.

Now, as UFC 300 looms large, the stars align. McGregor, revitalized and hungry, seeks redemption. Diaz, ever the enigma, remains a tantalizing puzzle. The narrative writes itself, a trilogy fight worthy of a milestone event, a clash of styles and personalities guaranteed to set the Octagon ablaze.

This isn’t just about settling a score; it’s about solidifying legacies. For McGregor, a trilogy win cements his place among the all-time greats, proving his ability to adapt, overcome, and silence the doubters. For Diaz, victory secures his status as the ultimate spoiler, the Stockton Slugger who defied the odds and humbled the king. This fight isn’t just about winning it’s about defining what they stand for within the sport’s tapestry.

Remember the first two encounters? Chaos personified. Haymakers traded for trash talk, knockdowns met with middle fingers. McGregor’s precision striking versus Diaz’s relentless pressure,  a clash of styles as guaranteed to ignite as gasoline on fire. This isn’t a technical chess match, it’s a brawl for the ages, a guaranteed instant classic etched into MMA history.

The 300th UFC event deserves a spectacle, a fight that transcends the ordinary. McGregor vs. Diaz 3 is that fight. It’s not just about two fighters settling a score; it’s about the UFC solidifying its position as the pinnacle of combat sports. This fight is a statement, a declaration that the UFC delivers the most captivating moments in sporting history.

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
