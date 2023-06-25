UFC News and Rumors

The Ultimate Fighter 31 Finale targeted for UFC 292

Garrett Kerman
The Ultimate Fighter 31 finals are set to take place at UFC 292 on August 19, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston. The reality series, which is currently airing on ESPN+, is being coached by Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

The bantamweight and lightweight finals will be contested at UFC 292. Currently, the prospects coached by Conor McGregor are 0-4 while the vets coached by Michael Chandler are 4-0.

As of right now, the fighters that have moved onto the semi-finals are bantamweight Cody Gibson (19-8), Timur Valiev (18-3), and for the lightweights Austin Hubbard (15-6) and Roosevelt Roberts (12-3). Conor McGregor is hoping that he can at least get one win before we move on to the semi-finals because if not he will be the first coach to be shut out not having won a single matchup on The Ultimate Fighter.

The Card is Still Taking Shape

The card for UFC 292 is still taking shape, but it is already shaping up to be a stacked event. In addition to the TUF 31 finals, the card is expected to feature a number of other exciting matchups.

One of the most anticipated fights on the card is the bantamweight title bout between the champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. The two fighters have been calling each other out for months, and their fight is sure to be a barnburner.

Another intriguing matchup on the card is a strawweight title bout between the champion Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos. Lemos is one of the top contenders in the strawweight division with knockout power, while Zhang is the reigning and defending strawweight champion that has been dominating the division.

UFC 292 Fight Card

Main Card (10 p.m. est ESPN+ PPV)

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley – Bantamweight Championship
  • Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos – Strawweight Championship
  • Rob Font vs. Yadong Song
  • Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry
  • Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera

Prelims (8 p.m. est ESPN)

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Andre Petroski
  • Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
  • Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
  • Maryna Moroz vs. Karine Silva
  • Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
