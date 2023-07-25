Three Takeaways we Learned from UFC 291 Embedded

As the highly anticipated UFC 291 approaches, fans are eagerly tuning in to the UFC 291 Embedded series to get an inside look at the fighters’ preparations for the event. In the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded, viewers get a glimpse of Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje as they prepare to rematch with the BMF belt on the line. Here are three things we learned from the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded.

Gaethje is determined to avoid going 0-2 against Poirier

In the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded, Gaethje’s team breaks down his work ahead of his main event rematch with Poirier. Gaethje is determined to avoid going 0-2 against Gaethje, having lost to him in their first fight in 2018. “I’ve lost to this guy before and I can’t go 0-2,” Gaethje says in the episode. Gaethje’s team is confident in his ability to win the rematch, with his coach saying, “We’re going to put a stamp on this one and show the world who Justin Gaethje is”.

Poirier is focused on his training and strategy

In the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded, Poirier is shown training and strategizing for his rematch with Poirier. He is seen working on his wrestling and grappling skills, as well as his striking. Poirier’s coach emphasizes the importance of staying focused and sticking to their game plan, saying, “We’ve got to be smart, we’ve got to be disciplined, and we’ve got to be patient”

Michel Pereira is training with U.S. soldiers

While the focus of the first episode of UFC 291 Embedded is on Poirier and Gaethje, viewers also get a glimpse of Michel Pereira as he trains with a group of soldiers from the U.S. Army. Pereira is shown going on an intense workout at altitude with the soldiers, demonstrating his impressive athleticism and endurance. The soldiers are clearly impressed with Pereira’s skills, with one saying, “He’s a beast, man”.

UFC 291 Embedded provides an exciting look at the fighters’ preparations for the event. Poirier and Gaethje are both focused and determined to win the rematch, and viewers are left eagerly anticipating the fight. Meanwhile, Pereira’s training with U.S. soldiers adds an interesting and inspiring element to the episode. Fans can tune in to the rest of the UFC 291 Embedded series to get an inside look at the fighters’ journeys to the Octagon.